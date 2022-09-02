MONTEZUMA, Ind. — The Foutnain CEntral football team hit the road in its Wabash River Conference opener against Riverton Parke on Friday.
The Mustangs were down 14-0 early in the game and could not recover as they lost 26-14 to the Panthers.
Fountain Central got on the board in the first quarter on an 80-yard return by Dawson Blue to cut the lead to 14-6. Riverton Parke scored again for a 20-6 lead in the third quarter before Owen Acton scored in the fourth quarter with a nine-yard touchdown run for the Mustangs and added a two-point conversion run to get to 20-14.
The Panthers scored in the fourth quarter to put the game away.
Fountain Central is 0-3 and 0-1 in the WRC and will face Covington next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.