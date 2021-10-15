ROCKVILLE, Ind. — Nothing was going to stop Parke Heritage from winning the outright Wabash River Conference title, especially Fountain Central.
The Mustangs saw themselves down 24-6 after the first quarter and 54-6 at halftime as the Wolves would go on to a 54-18 win on Friday.
Fountain Central end the regular season 3-6 and 2-5 in the WRC and will face Covington next week in sectional action. Parke Heritage is 7-2 and 6-0 and will take on Attica next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.