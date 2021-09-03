VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — Owen Acton had 138 yards on the ground with three touchdowns as the Fountain Central football team beat Frontier 26-12.
Dawson Blue scored the other touchdown for the Mustangs, while AJ Hall through for 104 yards with Austin Pickett getting four catches for 44 yards.
Luke Foxworthy had 10 tackles with a sack and Ely Thompson had two sacks for Fountain Central, who are 2-1 and will face Covington next week.
