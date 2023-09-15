VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central football team jumped out to a 50-0 first quarter lead and went on to a 64-12 win over Attica on Friday.
Owen Acton had two touchdown runs and an an interception return for the Mustangs in the first quarter, while J.D. Allen had two touchdown runs in the first quarter and Lincoln Hoffa and Dawson Blue each had a touchdown run.
In the second quarter, Dakota Willoughby had a two-yard run and Paul Adams had a one-yard run in the fourth.
Fountain Central is 4-1 overall and 3-0 in the Wabash River Conference and will host Seeger in a battle of two of the conference's best teams next week.
