VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central football team scored 37-points in the first quarter and went on to beat Parke Heritage 72-38 on Friday.
Owen Acton threw for 136 yards with four touchdowns for the Mustangs, while Luke Foxworthy had four catches for 97 yards and three touchdowns and Issac Hehmann ran 10 times for 151 yards and a score.
The Mustangs are 3-6 and end Wabash River Conference play at 3-4 and will face Attica in sectional play next week.
