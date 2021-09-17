VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — A.J. Hall passed for 160 yards and four touchdowns as the Fountain Central football team beat Attica 42-13.
The Mustangs scored all of their points in the first half and cruised from there to beat the Red Ramblers.
Hall hit Layne Lynch four times for 102 yards for two touchdowns, connected with Brian Chirinos three times for 23 yards and two scores and Austin Pickett once time for 23 yards.
On the ground, Pickett ran for 87 yards with a touchdown and Owen Acton ran for 77 yards and a score.
Luke Foxworthy had 12 tackles with two tackles for losses and a sack and Dawson Blue caused two fumbles.
The Mustangs will host Seeger next week.
PREP FOOTBALL
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Fountain Central 42, Attica 13
Attica`0`0`0`13`—`13
F. Central`14`28`0`0`—`42
Fountain Central Individual statistics
Rushing — Austin Pickett 4-87, Owen Acton 8-77, AJ Hall 2-14, Cadin Garrett 1 (-3), Dawson Blue 1 (-4).
Passing — Hall 9-16-1 160 yards
Receiving — Layne Lynch 4-102, Brian Chirinos 3-23, Pickett 1-23.
