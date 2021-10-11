GEORGETOWN — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin scored six touchdowns in the first quarter on its way to a 58-12 triumph over Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman in a Vermilion Valley Conference football contest.
The Blue Devils, rated No. 5 in the latest Associated Press Class 2A Poll, added two more scores in the second quarter and one in the third as they led 58-0 heading into the fourth quarter.
Senior quarterback Dawson Dodd was a perfect 5-for-5 passing for 184 yards and four touchdowns and his top target was senior Mason Hackman, who finished with 152 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (7-0 overall, 3-0 in the VVC South) ran only 17 offensive plays with nine of them resulting in touchdowns.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman sophomore Rylan Mosier had touchdown runs of 22 and 31 yards for the Buffaloes (0-7 overall, 0-3 in the VVC South) in the fourth quarter.
Next week, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin will host Westville (6-1, 3-0 in VVC South) with the winner claiming at least a share of the conference title.
