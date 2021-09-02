CAYUGA, Ind. — While some teams and conferences are just trying to get into the swing of things by the third week of the season, Covington and North Vermillion are already in playoff mode.
After both the Trojans and Falcons lost last week, Friday’s game between both teams will be a battle to see who will stay in the hunt in the Wabash River Conference.
Our conference this year is very competitive top to bottom and with both of us coming off losses, it is crucial that we don’t pick up the second. There is a lot at stake, especially in week 3,” North Vermillion head coach Brian Crabtree said. “It makes it enjoyable week in and week out and we have great games, but you don’t want to be a two-loss team in the conference after three weeks. It is going to be a knock-down, drag-out.”
Both teams have had major battles already this season. North Vermillion won its opener 34-28 against North Central in overtime, but lost to South Vermillion 50-36 last week. Covington won a wild 62-56 opener over South Vermillion and lost to Parke Heritage 40-12.
“In week one, we had to score in overtime to win and in last week’s game, it went down to the last five minutes of the fourth quarter with both offenses putting points on the board,” Crabtree said. “I think that is going to be a lot of what you see in the conference. There are some very talented offenses and offensive players and it drives the league this year.”
“Week One we felt that we could score anywhere on the field. In Week two, Parke Heritage was a good team. We could move the ball, but we couldn’t finish,” Covington coach Travis Brown said. “They had a key few turnovers but our defense was better and hopefully that trend continues because North Vermillion is going to be a great test for us and they are going to run the football a lot and that is something that we have been struggling with.”
On offense for Covington, Alan Karrfalt has already passed for 772 yards this season with nine touchdowns in two games.
“He’s a very intelligent kid,” Brown said. “He reads stuff very well and with his athleticism, he creates time for himself to get rid of the football and he always has his eyes downfield. He does a great job of making something happen.”
“If you watch him on film, he is very reminiscent of Johnny Manziel when he was in Texas A&M,” Crabtree said. “He’s a great scrambler and throws the ball well on the run and you have to build a game plan around how to contain him because he is outstanding.”
But the Falcons are not slouches with quarterback Jerome White and running backs Cody Tryon and John Martin.
“They have some great runners in the backfield and their quarterback makes very good decisions and both of them have speed,” Brown said. “We have to find a way to hold off that speed and their offensive line does a great job setting up holds.”
“I feel good about the way we have run the football and we are working on cutting down on making mistakes, like a turnover or a penalty that kills a drive or not being lined up right,” Crabtree said. “Those are things we want to eliminate in week 3 and the team that makes the fewest mistakes Friday night is going to come out on top. I feel that both teams are balanced in talent and playmakers. Every week is exciting and it feels like the Super Bowl or National Championship because if you get behind two games, it is going to be a long time to get back.”
The Trojans will visit Gibson Field, but Brown is not worried.
“You don’t want to lose two in a row, but we have to get better each week,” Brown said. “We try not to think about that. You have to still be focused and work your assignments. Obviously it is a different location, but I hope our fans travel well because they are going to have a big crowd there.”
The game will start on 7 p.m. Eastern time and it will be broadcast on WKZS-FM 103.1.
Seneca at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac
Time — 5:30 p.m. today
Records — Seneca 0-1 overall; HAAP 0-1 overall
Summary — Both teams are looking for their first win of the season after tough losses last week. The Cornjerkers lost to Iroquois West 31-14, while the Fighting Irish lost to Westville 25-6.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Dwight
Time — 7 p.m. Friday
Records — BHRA 1-0 overall, Dwight 0-1 overall
Summary — The Blue Devils rolled to a 35-0 win over Clifton Central and hits the road for a trip against Dwight, who lost 60-12 to Salt Fork.
Iroquois West at Oakwood
Time — 7 p.m. Friday
Radio — WHRK-FM 94.9
Records — Iroquois West 1-0 overall, Oakwood 0-1 overall
Summary — The Comets, who were outmanned in a 45-0 loss to Momence, will try to regroup in their first home game of the season against the Raiders, who beat Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac last week.
Westville at Watseka
Time — 7 p.m. Friday
Records — Westville 1-0 overall, Watseka 1-0 overall
Summary — The Tigers will actually be the first opponent for the Warriors this season as Watseka won by forfeit when Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman had to pull out of its home opener.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Clifton Central
Time — 7 p.m. Saturday
Records — GRFC 0-1 overall, Clifton Central 0-1 overall
Summary — Both teams lost their openers, but for the Buffaloes, it will be their first action of the season after forfeiting the first game against Watseka. After quarantines were finished last week, GRFC should have enough players to play on Friday.
Seeger at Southmont
Time — 7 p.m. Eastern Friday
Records — Seeger 1-1 overall, Southmont 2-0
Summary — The Patriots were scheduled to face Attica, but a change of plans got them taking a trip to Crawfordsville. Seeger is coming off a 40-0 win over Benton Central and the Mounties are coming off a 32-7 win over North Putnam.
Frontier at Fountain Central
Time — 7 p.m. Eastern Friday
Records — Frontier 0-2 overall, Fountain Central 1-1 overall
Summary — The Mustangs are coming off a 26-14 win over Riverton Parke and is going for a second straight win against Frontier, who is coming off a 40-8 loss to North White.
Momence at Salt Fork
Time — Noon Saturday
Radio — WITY-AM 980
Records — Momence 1-0 overall, Salt Fork 1-0 overall
Summary — Two high-powered offenses will face off in an matinee on Saturday. The Redskins won 45-0 against Oakwood last week, while the Storm beat Dwight 60-12.
