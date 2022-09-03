COVINGTON, Ind. — It was an exciting game for fans of both North Vermillion and Covington when their football teams faced each other at the Trojan Complex.
The head coaches of the two teams saw the 57-36 Falcon win in a different, but similar, light – one that shone on the inconsistencies in the play of their respective squads.
North Vermillion (2-1, 1-0 WRC) received the opening kickoff and promptly fumbled the ball on their first play, but Aiden Hinchee fell on it to keep it in the hands of the visitors.
Seven plays later, Falcon quarterback Jerome White scored from twelve yards out to put his team up 7-0 after Elijah Peaslee kicked the extra point.
In an attempt to take early control of the game, North Vermillion opted for an onside kick – one that was successful when Owen Burns fell on it.
The visitors could not score on that possession, but after an exchange of punts, they got the ball on their own 47 and three plays later, White ran 52 yards for a touchdown to make it 14-0.
After another Trojan punt, the Falcons scored a third touchdown, but the extra point was no good so they led 20-0.
Needing a score, Covington (1-2, 0-1 WRC) opened their bag of tricks using a lateral from Wyatt Moncrief to Cian Moore who threw to Dane Gerling for a 68-yard touchdown that made it 20-6.
Cody Tryon returned the ensuing kick for the Falcons for a touchdown and a 27-6 score.
Two plays later, Burns recovered a Trojan fumble that lead to another North Vermillion touchdown, this one by White from five yards out to make it 33-6.
One play later, Moncrief passed to Duncan Keller for a 62-yard touchdown that made it 33-12 at the half.
“We weren’t in rhythm in the first half,” Covington head coach Michael Cross said. “We have found that we are a second half team as far as points because we adjust things at half time.”
Things did change for the Trojans when the third quarter started – in a period that saw five touchdowns in 9:05 and six overall.
Covington got the ball and scored on a 68-yard drive capped off by a 17-yard Moncrief run for a 33-18 score.
North Vermillion tried to answer, but Cian Moore picked off a pass for Covington and two plays later the hosts scored on 18-yard run by Moncrief that made it 33-24.
Jerome White responded with a 32-yard run for a touchdown for the Falcons that made it 41-24 after Tryon added a two-point play.
Covington notched another touchdown about 90 seconds later when Moncrief threw to Keller for 32 yards, making the score 41-30.
It took the visitors only 38 seconds to reply in kind, getting a 34-yard run and a two-point play from Tryon for a 49-30 score with 2:55 left in the third quarter.
Covington used all of that time to score the sixth touchdown of the third period as the horn sounded to trail 49-36 on a pass to Moore from 29 yards out.
There was only one score in the final quarter, a two-yard run from Andrew Botner followed by the two-point conversion from Tryon that made the final tally 57-36.
“I’ll never complain if we’re in the 50s on offense,” Falcon head coach Brian Crabtree said, “but we know we could have played better at times. We made too many little mistakes that we’ve got to clean up.”
Statistically, the game showed Covington with 450 yards in 57 plays with 421 of them coming from the passing game while North Vermillion had 410 in 60 plays with 290 coming on the ground.
One factor in the contest was the turnover count as the Trojans had there against only one by the Falcons.
Both coaches closed their comments by saying their teams would have to play better next week when North Vermillion hosts South Vermillion and Covington is at Fountain Central.
Greg Flint is a freelance writer/photographer for the Commercial-News. He can be reached at: gfphoto@gfphoto web.com
