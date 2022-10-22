COVINGTON, Ind. – The Covington football team hosted North Vermillion in a 1A Sectional 42 opener and fell to the Falcons by a 56-20 score.
Two common themes played out for the first three quarters of the game – big plays and inconsistency.
It was the latter that bothered both coaches as they said their teams did not make some of the plays they needed – and more importantly in their minds, plays they should have made.
Covington head coach Mike Cross said, “We had highs and lows – good and bad things happened. We needed to play better at times.”
His counterpart, Falcon head coach Brian Crabtree said, “There’s a reason we’re 6-4 and not 9-1 – it’s consistency. We just aren’t making some of the plays we need to make.”
Both teams had their moments to shine and the first of those came on the third play of the game when Andrew Botner picked off a Covington pass to give his team the ball on the Falcon 41.
After a seven-yard run by Wyatt Walters, North Vermillion quarterback Jerome White made the second big play of the game, running 52 yards to give his team a 7-0 lead with 90 seconds gone.
Covington picked up a first down on their next possession on a ten-yard run by Dane Gerling, but could no advance further and punted.
The Falcons got the next big play on their ensuing possession, a 59-yard run from White that led to a two-yard run by Jeremiah Ziebart that put the Falcons up 14-0 when the two-point try failed.
Covington answered with a six-play drive that had runs by Gerling and Cian Moore along with passes from Wyatt Moncrief to Whylee Goulding and Duncan Keller, the latter from 15 yards out for a touchdown and a 14-7 score after an Atticus Grzeskiewicz kick.
North Vermillion kept the ball on the ground on their next drive and saw Botner, White and Cody Tryon combine make it a 22-7 game after a pass from White to Daniel Woody for two points.
Covington came back and began to move the ball through the air with Moncrief passing to Goulding, Gerling and Keller, but the Trojans failed on a fourth-down pass that turned the ball over – one of those inconsistencies both coaches mentioned.
The Falcons responded with a quick score that made it 30-7 and two plays later got a pick from Shawn Martin to get the ball back again.
Tryon threw a halfback-option pass to Walters and then White ran the final nine yards on two carries to make it 36-7 at halftime.
After the intermission, Covington made a big play when Moore picked off a pass followed by a nice return that was nullified by a penalty.
On their own five after the flag, Covington got their second big play a few snaps later when Moncrief threw to Keller for a 67-yard touchdown and a 36-14 score.
The Falcons countered with a scoring drive that included a 23-yard pass to Matthew Dawson and a 27-yard TD pass to Woody to make it 42-14.
Each team turned the ball over on downs before Covington scored again, this time on a 27-yard pass to Keller for a 42-20 score.
North Vermillion added a touchdown on a 19-yard run by White just before the end of the third quarter and then got another one when he ran in from 25 yards out that triggered both the running clock and some JV players for the remainder of the game.
No one scored again so the game ended 56-20.
White ran for 279 yards to lead North Vermillion while Moncrief passed for 243 yards and threw three touchdowns to Keller.
Crabtree, who won his 100th game against 33 losses as the Falcon’s head coach across 11 years, said his team needed to improve, commenting, “We didn’t make some plays we should have made. We’re not going to make a run in the post-season playing like this. We’ve got to get better and more consistent.”
The Falcons will host Traders Point Christian next week.
Cross said this game showed the year-long battle the Trojans have had with mental mistakes, but noting his team improved as the year went on.
He said this was a special set of seniors – the first for him as a head coach – adding that they reached for their potential all season and that they helped the younger players become “up-and-coming leaders for the future.”
Greg Flint is a freelance writer/photographer for the Commercial-News. He can be reached at: gfphoto@gfphoto web.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.