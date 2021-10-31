FAIRFIELD — The Cornjerkers were held to 164 yards as the Mules advanced into the second round of the IHSA Class 3A playoffs with a 26-0 victory on Saturday.
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, making its first postseason appearance in 28 years, also turned the ball over four times in the loss.
Fairfield senior Noah Barger ran for 92 yards and a touchdown to go along with a pair of interceptions in the victory for the Mules, who improve to 9-1 overall.
The Mules controlled the line of scrimmage as they ran for 402 yards on 50 attempts, while the Cornjerkers (5-5) had just 104 rushing yards on 50 carries.
Hoopeston Area/AP junior quarterback Anthony Zamora led his team with 52 rushing yards, but he was just 4-of-21 passing for 40 yards. Senior Abel Colunga accounted for 41 rushing yards, while junior Hunter Cannon had 71 all-purpose yards in the losing effort. Colunga also finished with a team-high 11 tackles.
Up next for Fairfield is a second-round contest with Williamsville (9-1).
At Fairfield
Fairfield 26, Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 0
Hoopeston/AP `0 `0 `0 `0 `— `0
Fairfield `8 `0 `12 `6 `— `26
Statistical leaders
Rushing — Hoopeston/AP: Anthony Zamora 9-52, Abel Colunga 12-41. Fairfield: Noah Barger 6-92, Jay Mooring 6-83, Camden Robbins 10-61, McGwire Taylor 6-60., Eric Rodgers 8-52.
Passing — Hoopeston/AP: Zamora 4-21-4 40 yards, Hunter Cannon 2-2-0 20 yards. Fairfield: Rodgers 37-0 31 yards.
Receiving — Hoopeston/AP: Zamora 2-20, Sam Champs 2-19, Kollin Asbury 1-13, Cannon 1-8. Fairfield: Robbins 2-31.
