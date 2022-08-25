CATLIN — If experience is the key to success in this football season, then the Salt Fork football team could see a lot of success.
To see if the experience will lead to success this season will start on Saturday for the Storm, but head coach Joe Hageman said that the summer has seen his seniors step up in a major way.
“I have been really pleased. We have a large group of seniors and they have done a great job of stepping up in that leadership role,” Hageman said. “They made sure that the summer workouts had high energy and a good pace. They are helping the younger kids along and they do a good job helping them because not long ago, they were young players trying to learn. Practice has been at high energy and they have been productive.”
The Storm returns 16 seniors and Hageman says it will work well for this season and in the future because of the advice they give the underclassmen.
“I think the biggest thing is that when you have a team with experience, there should not be a situation that comes up on a Friday night that they have not been into and dealt with,” Hageman said. “Hopefully, they will not only learn how to thrive but help our younger kids grow quickly thanks to their experience.”
With a lot of seniors, there is a lot of talent coming back for the Storm.
“We have Garrett Taylor at tight end and defensive end and he’s an big, athletic target that presents matchup problems with his size,” Hageman said. “In the backfield, we bring back Ethan Davis, Ethan McLain and Ben Jessup. Ben was an 1,000 rusher an Ethan McLain had 600 yards in six games before going down with an injury and Ethan Davis had about 500 yards, so they have a lot of experience.
“On defense, Ethan McLain is a top defensive back and Ethan Davis and Ben are our top linebackers. If you look at the outside, we have Nathan Kirby coming back at split end and Brayden Maskel at inside linebacker and Blake Hettmansberger started nine games in the defensive backfield. Up front we bring back Hayden Prunkard and Parker Pierceall played a lot a defensive tackle with us.”
Even with the abundance of seniors, there are some underclassmen that can make a move.
“Hayden Chew and Evan Hageman will return on the line,” Hageman said. “Cam Merritt also made the move from running back to line and those three has done a great job. We brought Tyler Norton back and he started as a defensive tackle and then became an offensive tackle later in the year.”
Last season, the Storm started with wins in the first four games, but would then lose all but one game to end the season at 5-5.
“I thought our season started well early on and in the middle part of the season. We had injuries and we struggled to come back from those injuries, so we want to carry on from last year’s start,” Hageman said. “We want to win the Vermilion Valley South Championship and we want to get a win at round one. We have been able to get in the last 3-4 years, but its been a while we won that first round game. We want to take care of business and get through that first round.”
The season starts on Saturday at noon against Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington. The Storm beat Dwight/GSW 60-12 in last season’s opener.
“I expect them to have big kids on the lines and they seem to have one kid at running back and another kid who gets the ball to them,” Hageman said. “You are never sure what you are going to get from an opponent. The exciting thing about Week One is that you are not sure and it keeps the kids focused and keep them mentally involved because you are not sure what you will get.”
