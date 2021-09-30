BISMARCK — For five weeks, the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Salt Fork football teams have rolled over the majority of their opponents.
On Friday, the teams will run into each other in Vermilion Valley Conference South action.
“It’s exciting and that makes it fun for everyone, fun for us, fun for them and fun for the fans,” BHRA coach Mark Dodd said. “You couldn’t ask for anything better: Two good teams playing on a Friday night and I am glad that we get it at home.”
For Salt Fork coach Joe Hageman, he says this is the challenge his team has been looking for.
“A lot of the guys who are juniors have been playing a long time now and I think that it will be a good chance to see how much growth that we have had as a team and how much we can show in a competitive game,” Hageman said. “I think that is where the Iroquois West game has been important because it was a competitive game and they rose to the occasion and I think that experience can be beneficial this Friday night.”
The Blue Devils have scored at least 35 points in each game thanks to a combination of passing and running while the Storm has used rushing to score at least 28 with most games for both teams over by halftime, except for Salt Fork’s 28-14 win over Iroquois West a couple of weeks ago.
“I think if you look at Bismarck skill kids, you start at quarterback with (Dawson) Dodd, who is extremely talented in running the ball and throwing it as well,” Hageman said. “(BHRA WR Mason) Hackman is on the outside, and he has the ability to catch the ball and the ability to adjust to make the catch and you look at (BHRA RB Rhett) Harper in the backfield and (BHRA RB Enrique) Rangel and their skill kids on the edge. They have the ability to open the offense up and his skillset has given them the opportunity to spread the field and they present a lot of challenges for us offensively.”
“They run the Wing-T, which is similar to us and they are real good at it,” Dodd said. “They have some wrinkles and formations that are different, so it will be hard to prepare for. I am impressed with their running backs and their offensive line is doing a great job. We love the Wing-T so I am a fan of what they do and it makes the game fun as well.
“We’ve been pretty balanced. We haven’t thrown a lot, but we have been very efficient. Mason Hackman is a tough matchup for anyone and we pose some problems for team sand you have to pick your poison because how are you going to cover Hackman and not give up anything. That is the chess match coaches go through every week in trying to take something away that the other team is good at. That makes it exciting and coaching is fun.”
With the offenses in play, the defenses for both teams will be facing their biggest tests.
“We had some speed on the outside and that makes up for any mistakes we make up front. We have had some kids that have been injured, so it has been a different lineup every week,” Dodd said. “Last week, I didn’t want Dawson on defense because you don’t want to put your quarterback out on the line, but my outside linebacker sprained his ankle and Dawson played the entire game, so that’s what we have been dealing with on a daily basis. We have players that are versatile and can jump into any position with experience. But defensively have been played sound and have been getting to the ball well and that is what we like to see.”
“I think each week we have gotten better defensively, I think the kids understand our schemes better and we are getting kids located in the right spots to be successful and you are seeing the growth a lot this season,” Hageman said. “Bismarck presents a different challenge. When you look at a Seneca, an Iroquois West, they are talented teams who run the ball well and you look at a Momence that can spread the ball and throw. Bismarck is going to be the first team that is going to do both things well and I am not sure we have faced a team that can do both fully and that is going to be a challenge for us.
The game will be at Bismarck and even though it is the middle of the season, both teams see this as an early playoff matchup.
“It’s our homecoming week, so you have a big game and I feel like our homefield is the biggest advantage we have,” Dodd said. “You have two teams that are both good and we know what they are going to do and they know what we are going to do and it is their third year and you could see the progression and they are doing better. I have been impressed with Salt Fork, and they don’t make mistakes and they play a good clean game and this is the most impressive thing. We are just excited for it and it is great to get the community behind.”
“They always have nice home crowd and it is a difficult place to play as a visiting team because they always have a great home crowd,” Hageman said. “We told our kids that they are going to play a good team on the road and we are trying to make it like a playoff experience in and the challenges of playing on the other team’s field, the travel and the crowd against you. Bismarck is a great team with a great tradition and coach Dodd has done a great job and we are just hoping to go out there and compete and play in a big game.”
The game starts at 7 p.m. and it will be broadcast on WHRK-FM 94.9.
Oakwood at Westville
Time — 7 p.m. Friday
Records — Oakwood 1-4 overall, 0-1 in Vermilion Valley Conference South. Westville 4-1 overall, 1-0 in Vermilion Valley Conference South.
Summary — The Tigers return to renovated Memorial Stadium for the first time since Oct. 25, 2019 as they will face the Comets. This has been a tight series as of late with Oakwood winning 34-24 in 2019 and Westville won 20-14 in the spring season.
Covington at Attica
Time — 7 p.m. Eastern Friday
Records — Covington 4-2 overall, 3-2 in Wabash River Conference. Attica 0-3 overall, 0-3 in Wabash River Conference
Radio — WKZS-FM 103.1
Summary — Attica has not beaten Covington since 2017 and the streak may continue this season. The Red Ramblers have scored a total of 19 points this season, while the Trojans has scored at least 30 points in their last four games.
Fountain Central at South Vermillion
Time — 7 p.m. Eastern Friday
Records — Fountain Central 3-3 overall, 2-2 in Wabash River Conference. South Vermillion 2-4 overall, 1-2 in Wabash River Conference.
Summary — The Mustangs have lost two of their last three and want to stay ahead of the rest of the pack against the Wildcats. South Vermillion has lost three of their last four and are also looking to find some good luck in the last few weeks of the regular season.
Parke Heritage at North Vermillion
Time — 7 p.m. Eastern Friday
Records — Parke Heritage 3-2 overall, 3-0 in Wabash River Conference. North Vermillion 3-3 overall, 2-2 in Wabash River Conference.
Summary — The WRC-leading Wolves have saved their best games for the conference with big wins over Seeger, Covington and South Vermillion. The Falcons enter the home game with their best games of the season, scoring at least 40 points against Riverton Parke and Attica.
Sheridan at Seeger
Time — 7 p.m.
Records — Sheridan 4-2 overall, Seeger 4-2 overall
Summary — The Patriots are on a three-game winning streak and hope to continue that in non-conference action against the Blackhawks, who have won their last two games.
Geo-RF/Chrisman at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac
Time — 1 p.m. Saturday
Records — Geo-RF/Chrisman0-5 overall, 0-1 in Vermilion Valley Conference South. HAAP 2-3 overall, 0-1 in Vermilion Valley Conference South.
Summary — The Buffaloes are having a tough season, but they can look to the Cornjerkers in a way as HAAP has shaken off struggles for its best start in years and is hoping for its third win this season. The last time the Cornjerkers won at least three games in a season was in 2011.
