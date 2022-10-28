DANVILLE — No. 18 on the Danville football roster is listed as senior Matthew Thomas.
And while that is his given name at birth, there is not a single person around the Vikings program that calls him Matt or Matthew.
For the past 10-plus years since his father Mitch Thomas joined the Danville coaching staff, he's been known as Hank.
"The nickname Hank is in honor of a family friend that passed away before Matt was born,'' said Mitch Thomas, noting that his son is actually Matthew Henry Thomas. "So, I've called him Hank since the day he was born.''
But, as Danville head coach Marcus Forrest points out, the thought of Hank Thomas playing football wasn't always there.
"It seems like Hank has been around here since the day he was born,'' Forrest said. "He's kind of like a seventh-year senior in our program, which is kind of shocking considering he wasn't a football guy when his dad first came here.''
That's right, the son of a football coach, who also just happens to be the son of former Arcola coach Steve Thomas, who led the Purple Riders to three state titles, wasn't a football guy in his preschool days.
"I was a momma's boy growing up and she really liked soccer,'' Hank Thomas admitted.
So, when did that change?
"My dad took me and my sisters, Brittany and Hallee, to a Pittsburgh Steelers game when I was in the third grade,'' Hank Thomas said. "Before the first quarter was over, I was standing on my seat swinging a 'Terrible Towel' and I was hooked.''
Mitch Thomas admits he was a little hesitant taking his son to the football game.
"Hallee was really my only die-hard Steelers fan at the time,'' Mitch Thomas said. "Before the game, the fans from Buffalo and Pittsburgh were exchanging some pre-game banter. Hank was a little worried, but I assured him it was nothing. From the opening kickoff, Hallee is going nuts waving her 'Terrible Towel' and then by the end of the first quarter, Hank was doing the same thing.
"I had myself another Steelers fan.''
That's also right around the time that Hallee Thomas stepped down at the ball girl for the Danville Vikings. Right on cue, Hank Thomas took over that duty and he's been a fixture around the Danville program.
"He is like a nephew to everyone that is here,'' Forrest said. "He knows the program as well as some of the coaches.''
And while Hank Thomas has seen multiple playoff games involving Danville football, today will be his first chance to play in a game.
"I'm really excited and honored to play in the playoffs in my senior season,'' Hank Thomas said. "The program made it my freshman year (2019) and I got to dress for the game but I didn't get to play.
"Than we didn't have a playoffs in my sophomore season and we just missed the playoffs last year. I wasn't sure if I was ever going to get a chance to play in a playoff game.''
Now, Hank Thomas has another goal that he wants to achieve.
"I really want to win a playoff game,'' he said.
That's not going to be easy as the Vikings drew Normal West, the No. 3 seed in the Class 6A southern bracket and the Wildcats are rated No. 6 in the final Associated Press Poll.
"They are the conference champions and a state-ranked team for a reason,'' said Forrest as Normal West claimed the Big 12 crown last week with a 7-0 win over Champaign Centennial.
While Danville and Normal West didn't meet on the football field this season, the Wildcats defeated the Vikings 28-14 in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
"We didn't come out and play very well in that game,'' said Hank Thomas as Normal West built a 28-0 lead before Danville scored twice in the fourth quarter. "We thought they were much better than us and it took us in the fourth quarter to realize that we could play with them.
"At that point, it was too late. I think we can make this a dogfight this year.''
Senior Tommy Harris III said the key will be playing good, hard-nosed football from the opening kickoff.
"They are good all-around team,'' said Harris, who leads the Vikings with 510 rushing yards. "We are going to need everyone doing their job and playing fast. We can't let them score 28 points before we start playing.''
One interesting debate in the Thomas household is who is the better football player and athlete?
"Any time that I will tell a story, he will tell a story that is similar and he always throws in there that he was much better than me,'' Hank Thomas said. "I just let him talk, but we all know who is the better athlete.''
And why is that?
"He played in a different era,'' Hank Thomas said. "He always talks about how he was a great running back, and I know he was, but he played at the Class 1A level and I'm playing at the Class 6A level with a lot bigger guys and at a faster pace.''
Mitch Thomas had a simple response.
"Gold don't tarnish,'' referring to his undefeated state championship in 1985.
So, what does Forrest think of this debate?
"I can't go back in time to see for myself,'' Forrest said. "But, from what I can see right now, I will say that Hank is the better athlete but that's only because I didn't see Mitch play.
"Honestly, Hallee Thomas (a track athlete at Eastern Illinois) is probably the best athlete in that household.''
