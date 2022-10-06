DANVILLE — Actions speak louder than words.
That’s definitely the case for Danville junior linebacker Phillip Shaw IV, who had a career-high 16 tackles to go along with an interception in last Friday’s loss to Normal Community.
And that was just on the defensive side of the football.
Shaw also rushed for 28 yards on 10 carries, caught two passes for 33 yards including his first-ever receiving touchdown and he caught another pass for a 2-point conversion.
Is that all?
Nope.
Shaw is also the punter for the Vikings (3-3) with five kicks totaling 191 yards, which is a 38.2-yard average and three of his five punts wound up inside the opponents 20-yard line.
“We are extremely happy with how he has grown, matured and turned into a player that we were hoping he would become,’’ said Danville coach Marcus Forrest. “As a linebacker, he is physical, he fills the gap, and comes up and tackles. He is also a running back that runs hard and he can catch the ball out of the backfield. And then he also has a strong leg that allows him to be the punter for us.
“He gives us a lot of flexibility.’’
And how does he feels about filling all of those roles?
“I like it,’’ he said very succinctly.
Alright, which position is your favorite?
“Has to be middle linebacker. I get to use my wrestling skills while I’m tackling people,’’ he said. “I like to take my opponent had on and most everything for me is right up the middle, and hit them as hard as you can.’’
So, how would you describe yourself as a middle linebacker?
“Patient and aggressive,’’ Shaw said.
But, those two words seem to contradict themselves?
“Basically, I’m patient until I need to be aggressive,’’ he said. “I know how to flip the switch when I need to. You don’t always want to be aggressive and you can’t always be patient. You just have to use your head to know when the time is right.
“My job as the defensive captain is not only to make all the defensive calls, but I need to stay level headed and not get out of control when things get tough on the field.’’
That’s quite a responsibility for a junior, who didn’t become a regular starter until the fifth game a year ago.
“Phillip is one of the nicest, hardest working, and unique kids that I’ve ever encountered,’’ Forrest said. “He is extremely strong, athletic, hard working, and just really all-around nice kid.’’
And while Shaw IV has made a huge impact on the defensive side of the ball for the Vikings, he’s also been a vital asset as a punter.
He is averaging a nice 36.6 yards per kick, but it’s his placement of those kicks as 11 of his 20 punts have been inside the opponents 20-yard line, including four which have been downed at either the 1 or 2-yard line. The Vikings have two safeties this season — one by Shaw and one by Tommy Harris Jr. — as a result of those punts deep inside the opponents territory.
“That has really helped us out,’’ Forrest said. “He’s not only done a good job of getting the ball downfield, but he’s given us an advantage in the field-position game.
“It’s something he takes a lot of pride in.’’
Shaw admitted there is no better feeling than pinning a team deep and then going at them on defense.
“Honestly, my all-time favorite is kicking the ball and then running down to make the tackle,’’ he said. “Two things I like to do wrapped into one play.’’
While playing middle linebacker and running back are polar opposites, Shaw acknowledges that one position can help the other and vice versa.
“When I’m playing linebacker, I can think like a running back especially when they are trying hit the holes and stuff closes up on them,’’ he said. “And then when I’m playing running back, I understand what the linebacker is thinking and where he is going to go to try and make the tackle.’’
Shaw and the Vikings will play their final regular-season home game this Friday night as Danville hosts the Champaign Central Maroons in a Big 12 Conference contest at Ned Whitesell Field.
Both Danville (3-3) and Champaign Central (2-4) are facing a must-win situation when it comes to making the IHSA Playoffs.
“It’s a pretty easy scenario for both teams,’’ Forrest said. “We both have to win. When you look at their record and you see four losses, that can be a bit deceiving. Central has lost to two undefeated teams (Peoria High and Wheaton St. Francis), a one-loss team (Normal West) and then to Normal Community, a team that just beat us in triple overtime.
“They not only want to come in and spoil our Homecoming, but they are fighting for a chance to make the playoffs.’’
According to Forrest that’s not the only similarity between Champaign Central and Danville.
“Both teams know exactly what the other team is going to try to do,’’ he said. “Neither one of us are going to try and trick the other team. We are both going to try to run the ball and the team that controls the line of scrimmage will probably win this game — it’s real simple.’’
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game can be heard on WDAN-AM 1490.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.