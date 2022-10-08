DANVILLE — Football is the only sport where teams have to qualify to play in the postseason.
For the 14 seniors on the Danville roster, Friday's homecoming game with Champaign Central was almost a do-or-die contest as the Vikings needed to win their final games to qualify for the IHSA Class 6A Playoffs.
"This week, we have been focusing on going to the playoffs,'' said Danville senior Tommy Harris Jr. "This is our last year as seniors. We want to get to the playoffs at least once in our careers and this whole team is behind us.''
That was very evident on Friday night at Ned Whitesell Field.
Danville's defense held Champaign Central to just 108 yards of total offense and the Vikings turned four interceptions into 20 points on their way to a 41-6 triumph over the Maroons.
"We got back to playing the football that we are accustomed to,'' said Danville coach Marcus Forrest, whose team entered Friday's contest on a two-game losing streak. "We played a tough stretch with a couple teams that we had a chance to beat and we lost. But from those, we got to a point of believing that we are a pretty good team that can compete with a lot of different people.''
A week ago, Danville saw Normal Community quarterback Kyle Beaty throw for 313 yards and four touchdowns as the Ironmen pulled off a 50-43 victory in triple overtime.
It was a completely different story this week.
Champaign Central quarterback George Rouse completed just 5 of 23 passes for 100 yards and Rouse had four of his passes land in the hands of Danville defensive backs.
"This was our last home game as seniors. We were going to play our hearts out,'' said Danville defensive back Tevyn Henderson, who had three of his team interceptions. "We were confident that we could win this game.
"As defensive backs, we just have to look for the ball and then go get our hands on it — whether we are getting interceptions or breaking up the pass. A lot of credit also goes to our defensive linemen for putting pressure on the quarterback.''
Henderson's three interceptions are the most for a Danville defensive back in more than 20 years and the four interceptions as a team equals the performance of the 2010 Danville team in the IHSA Class 6A playoffs against Collinsville.
Fittingly, defensive backs coach D'Lando Carter, who was celebrating his 30th birthday on Friday night, had two of those four interceptions in 2010 and the team serenaded him with "Happy Birthday" after the victory.
"This was just a hard-working game for our defense,'' Henderson said. "We really wanted this game.''
And it wasn't just the pass defense of the Vikings (4-3 overall, 3-3 in the Big 12) that was giving the Maroons problems on Friday night.
Champaign Central, which falls to 2-5 overall and 1-4 in the Big 12, could only muster up 8 rushing yards on 34 attempts.
"As they have been from the first game to now, the defense has been the foundation of what we do,'' said Forrest, noting that unit came into Friday's game holding its opponents to just 160 yards per game. "They have been the most consistent part of what we've been able to do this season.
"They have been able to play hard, fly around, be consistent and come up with turnovers. They did all of those things tonight. I'm extremely proud, excited and confident in everything they do.''
And it should be noted, the only points that Central scored on Friday night came on a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
"A defensive shutout is our goal every week,'' said Harris Jr., who had three tackles for loss. "We spent all week studying and we knew what we needed to do tonight.
"We still made a couple of bad plays, but we made up for it.''
Central's best chance for an offensive touchdown came early in the fourth quarter as Rouse hit K.J. Phillips for a 50-yard completion down the Danville 10-yard line.
The Vikings didn't surrender another yard and on fourth down-and-goal, senior defensive back Matthew Thomas batted away a pass intended for the Maroons' Derrick Cooper.
"Even when they got into situation, it was more of a bend but don't break mentality,'' Forrest said. "They made some plays to keep the defensive shutout intact.''
Harris wasn't just a force on defense for the Vikings.
The 5-foot-10, 185-pound senior ran the ball with vengeance as he gained 116 yards on 12 carries and he scored two touchdowns — both of which were highlight-reel worthy.
On his first score from 36 yards, Harris ran through two would-be Central tacklers at the line of scrimmage but it was his finish that had the large crowd giddy with excitement. Harris dropped his shoulder at the 5-yard line and simply ran through the Central defensive back into the end zone.
"My mindset this week and for now on, is every time I get the ball I want 10-plus yards or a touchdown. That's my mentality and that's what I'm focusing on,'' Harris said. "I didn't know what was going to happen, but I just lowered my shoulder and I took the defensive back into the end zone.''
While that play featured his power, his second touchdown was a result of perfect execution and a shifty move.
With just 10 seconds until halftime, the Vikings called for a hook-and-lateral play. Senior quarterback Bryson Perez-Hinton hit Henderson on a 5-yard curl route, who waited a second or two, and then pitched the ball to Harris, who made a defender miss on his way into the end zone to give Danville a 27-6 halftime advantage.
"We had never ran that in practice. We just threw it in during the game and it worked out well,'' Harris said.
And while he got credit for the score, it was Henderson's patience that really made the play possible.
"It was a great play by everyone,'' Henderson said. "Bryson threw a great pass and then Tommy had a good run.''
But, why did you hold the ball for second before pitching it to Harris.
"I had to wait because there was a man on Tommy,'' he said. "I almost ran the ball myself, but the play called for me to toss it back to Tommy.''
Perez-Hinton finished with three touchdown passes including two in the third quarter, a 16-yarder to Phillip Shaw IV and a 1-yarder to Ja'Vaughn Robinson.
Danville hits the road next week for its regular-season finale against Peoria Richwoods as the Vikings will receive a bye in Week 9 from the Urbana Tigers, who elected not to field a varsity team this season.
