DANVILLE — After back-to-back road losses to Glenwood and Peoria High, the Danville High Vikings were saying all the right things about playing two perennial playoff teams to open the season.
But, it’s one thing to say that they learned from those games and it’s another to show what you learned.
In Friday’s home opener, which was also senior night, seniors Phillip Shaw IV and Caleb Robinson each rushed for more than 100 yards as the Danville Vikings blasted past the Peoria Manual Rams 58-12 in a Big 12 Conference contest at Ned Whitesell Field.
“This was my last first home game and senior night — this really meant a lot to me and my senior teammates,’’ said Shaw, who scored four touchdowns — three rushing and one receiving. “We know what we can do, and tonight gave us confidence.
“Those first two games, we learned what we needed to improve and it showed tonight. We saw tonight when we do what we are supposed to do, how it will turn out at the end of the game.’’
At the end, it was a running clock as Danville (1-2 overall, 1-1 in the Big 12) led by more than 40 points, but it wasn’t quite that easy in the first 18 minutes.
Manual (0-3 overall, 0-3 in the Big 12) actually led 6-3 at the end of the first quarter on a 93-yard kickoff return by London Tolliver and the Rams pulled within 16-12 on a 81-yard pass play from Amaree Breedlove to Terrence Paige.
“I’m definitely happy with the way we finished,’’ said Danville coach Marcus Forrest, whose team outscored Manual 42-0 in the game’s final 30 minutes. “The start was predictable for playing at home for the first time. You have some first-game jitters and some guys trying to hard to impress their family and friends. Both of their touchdowns were results of small mental errors.
“At halftime, I thought the assistant coaches did a good job of corralling them back in and we came out in the second, playing better and under control.’’
Danville’s defensive unit had it’s best half of football in the third and fourth quarters.
The Rams were held to just 77 yards and the Vikings recorded its first two sacks of the season.
“As a defensive line, we came off a lot harder. We were 0-2 this season and we needed to get this win,’’ said Danville junior Jeremy Etchison-Lock. “I think we were cutting hands and ripping a lot more.
“Basically, we just played harder and better fundamentally.’’
Shaw, who in addition to his game-high 149 rushing yards had a game-high 11 tackles including one of his team’s two sacks, said it was just a total team effort on the defensive side in the second half.
“The linemen were setting up the linebackers, as we were able to run free and make plays,’’ he said. “We were just out there running free and having fun.’’
That was also the theme for the Danville offense in the second half.
The Vikings, who finished with 297 rushing yards, got 86 in the second half from Shaw while Robinson had 68 yards on two second-half carries, including a 36-yard touchdown run. Friday was the first-time in their careers that Shaw or Robinson has rushed for more than 100 yards in varsity game.
“I feel like we ran the ball very well tonight,’’ said Etchison-Lock the most experienced offensive lineman as a junior. “Especially in the second half, we got onto our blocks and the backs ran super hard.’’
Shaw admitted that his favorite touchdown of his four on Friday night was his 47-yard run in the fourth quarter.
“Caleb got a big block to me that allowed me to get to the edge,’’ Shaw said. “And then as I was going down the sideline, I just ran through a defender to get into the end zone.’’
The roles were reversed on the next possession, as Shaw opened up a hole for Robinson on his 36-yard touchdown run.
“I’m really happy with the way we finished and how we played hard,’’ said Forrest, whose team scored 29 fourth-quarter points on just eight plays. “Even with the mistakes we made in the first half, we still played hard. That is something we have been able to say after every game this year.
“One of the best things about this group is that they stay together and work together. If they continue to do that, good things are going to happen because teams with good chemistry always give themselves a chance to win.’’
Danville opened the scoring with a 31-yard field goal from sophomore Timothy Long and it was his first as a varsity kicker.
The start of Friday’s game was delayed for 45 minutes because of bus problems for Peoria Manual.
Up next for the Vikings is a trip to Bloomington for a 7 p.m. contest against the Purple Raiders at Fred Carlton Field in Bloomington.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.