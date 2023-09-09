DANVILLE — Senior Phillip Shaw IV scored four touchdowns — three rushing and one receiving — as the Danville Vikings blasted past the Peoria Manual Rams 58-12 in a Big 12 Conference football game at Ned Whitesell Field.
Shaw scored on runs of 18, 18 and 47 yards, while his second quarter touchdown reception from Darius Jay gave the Vikings (1-2 overall, 1-1 in the Big 12) a lead they would never relinquish.
Jay finished with two passing touchdowns, his second was a 72-yard strike to JaVaughn Robinson, to go along with a 2-yard run in the second quarter.
Seniors Caleb Robinson and Evan Yates got into end zone in the fourth quarter, as Danville scored 42 unanswered points on its way to a Senior Night victory and its first win of this season.
Manual's two scores came on big plays. London Tolliver had a 93-yard kickoff return in the first quarter, while Terrence Paige had a 81-yard reception from quarterback Amaree Breedlove.
Tolliver's kickoff return came right after sophomore Timothy Long made his first-ever high school field goal of 31 yards.
For the complete recap on the Danville victory, see Tuesday's print edition of the Commercial-News.
Danville 58, Manual 12
Manual `6 `6 `0 `0 `— `12
Danville `3 `20 `6 `29 `— `58
First quarter
Danville — Timothy Long 31-yard field goal, 5:29.
Manual — London Tolliver 93-yard kickoff return (run failed), 5:14.
Second quarter
Danville — Phillip Shaw IV 7-yard pass from Darius Jay (Long kick) 11:03.
Danville — Jay 2-yard run (run failed), 7:55.
Manual — Terrence Paige 81-yard pass from Amaree Breedlove (pass failed), 5:59.
Danville — Shaw 18-yard run (Long kick), 1:53.
Third quarter
Danville — JaVaughn Robinson 72-yard pass from Jay (run failed), 8:41.
Fourth quarter
Danville — Shaw 18-yard run (Shaw pass from Jay), 9:45.
Danville — Shaw 47-yard run (Long kick), 7:31.
Danville — Caleb Robinson 37-yard run (Long kick), 6:17.
Danville — Evan Yates 1-yard run (Long kick), 3:55.
Records — Peoria Manual 0-3 overall, 0-3 in the Big 12 Conference. Danville 1-2 overall, 1-1 in the Big 12.
