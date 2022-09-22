Danville defenders Evan Yates (56) and Matthew Thomas (18) are shown here tackling Champaign Centennial running back Brandon Harvey in the first half of game last Sept. 3, 2021 at Tommy Stewart Field. Harvey and the Chargers beat the Vikings 13-6 last year. This year, Harvey and the Chargers are 4-0 heading into Friday’s game against the Vikings, who are 3-1.