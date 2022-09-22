CHAMPAIGN — For the past 10 months, the Danville football team have talked about making the IHSA Class 6A Playoffs this year.
The Vikings, with 15 players that had varsity experience from last year, remember how they were one win short of that goal last year. They also remember losing two games by one touchdown, including a 13-6 setback on Sept. 3, 2021 at Tommy Stewart Field against the Centennial Chargers.
“Last year, we came out and made some big mistakes in that game,’’ said Danville junior defensive lineman Evan Yates. “We are thirsty this year and we want to make the playoffs.’’
And the best way for Danville, who is 3-1 after a 28-14 win last Friday over Bloomington, to take another step toward playoff eligibility would be to get revenge this Friday with Centennial.
“I think we have better chemistry this year,’’ said Danville junior linebacker Caleb Robinson. “Every week, I feel like we are getting better and better.’’
That has been the case since Danville lost to Peoria High 36-16 in the second week of the season.
The Vikings defense has allowed just 350 yards of total offense in wins over Peoria Manual and Bloomington, while the Danville offense is averaging 338.5 yards, including back-to-back games with more than 200 yards rushing in that same stretch.
“We are not dependent on just one or two guys to get our offense going,’’ said Danville coach Marcus Forrest. “We have three dependable running backs, two quarterbacks that can get downhill hard and two slotbacks that can get out and do some things.’’
But the biggest improvement might be in the Danville pass attack.
Senior quarterback Bryson Perez-Hinton was 12-of-16 last week for 142 yards against Bloomington.
“We spent a lot of time this summer working on the timing of our passing game and understanding the concepts,’’ Forrest said. “I think that will only help our run game.’’
Because that was one of the problems last year for Danville against Centennial. The Vikings managed just 172 yards of offense and just 99 on 34 rushing attempts.
“We have to match their physicality and level of play,’’ Forrest said.
That’s because Centennial, which is 4-0, has won this season with senior running back Brandon Harvey running for more than 150 yards in each victory.
“We have some familiarity with them from last year,’’ said Forrest, noting that Harvey had 107 yards on 27 carries. “We know the focal point of their offense is going to running back. He comes downhill hard. He is running right at you and they have some big guys up front, opening up holes.
“We have to stop him.’’
And the Vikings believe that they will.
“We have to hit him,’’ Yates said. “We have to put our shoulders into him and get him to the ground.’’
But, no team has done that this season?
“Has he had anyone hit him like us?’’ Yates said. “We are going to find out Friday.’’
Centennial has admittedly played four teams with losing records — Proviso East (0-4), Peoria Manual (0-4), Peoria Richwoods (1-3) and Champaign Central (1-3).
“They haven’t played a real tough team,’’ Robinson said. “We are one of the toughest teams in the conference and we are going to bring it to them.’’
So, is Danville thinking it has to raise its level for this game?
“Any game, we have to raise our level,’’ Robinson said. “It doesn’t matter how good or bad the other team, we have to play hard if we want to be successful.’’
Forrest agrees.
“If we don’t match their confidence and if we don’t match their physicality and level of play — it could be a long night for us,’’ he said.
Friday’s game is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff and the game can be heard locally on WDAN-AM 1490.
