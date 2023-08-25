CHATHAM — There is just something special about getting ready for the first night of high school football.
Players and coaches have spent weeks, if not months, getting ready for that initial test of the new season.
The Danville Vikings, under the direction of Marcus Forrest, is no different, but this week has been anything but normal for them.
“Thankfully, we have an experienced group of players and a group that worked extremely hard and well over the summer,’’ Forrest said. “We had everything planned out for our first game week and then this weather hit and we were left scrambling.’’
The rapid rise in the thermometer along with very humid conditions forced Danville, along with hundreds of other schools in the state, to revamp their plans.
As a result, the Vikings opener against the Glenwood Titans in Chatham, was postponed from a Friday night kickoff to a 7 p.m. start tonight.
“We are anticipating lower temperatures on Saturday, so delaying the start a day was definitely in the best interest of the kids,’’ Forrest said. “We really didn’t get much contact this week in practice and we lost Thursday completely when school was cancelled.’’
So, what will be the result of limited practices before the first game?
“I was really happy with the work that we put in during the first two weeks of camp,’’ Forrest said. “After being together this summer and with a number of returners, we made a lot of progress. It was actually the first time in a long time that I was really comfortable entering game week.
“And as I talked with other coaches in our conference, it wasn’t like we were the only team going through it.’’
When Forrest talks about returning players, the Vikings, who went 6-4 a year ago, losing in the first round of the Class 6A Playoffs, have nine players that started at least one game back this season, including all-conference linebackers Caleb Robinson and Phillip Shaw IV along with all-conference offensive lineman Curtis Beasley IV, who is moving to defense. Other returning starters are JaVaughn Robinson, Kaden Young, Tayvion Diltz, Evan Yates, Jeremy Etchison-Lock and Alex Doe.
Forrest said that Yates will be unavailable against the Titans because of a non-football injury.
Robinson and Shaw IV were also part of the three-pronged running back position last year for Danville, along with Tommy Harris Jr. That trio combined to rush for more than 900 yards and 12 touchdowns in eight regular-season games.
And while those were good numbers for the Vikings, Forrest is striving for a little more offense, noting that Danville was 0-3 in games where they scored 20 or fewer points.
“Our defense only allowed 18 touchdowns in nine games. They did their job and our offense needed to be a little better,’’ said Forrest, lamenting a 7-0 loss to Champaign Centennial on Sept. 23, 2022, when Danville failed to score on 11 plays inside the Chargers 10-yard line. “That’s been a focus. We want to be able to finish those opportunities and take a little heat off our defense.’’
And offense is going to be need tonight against Glenwood, a team receiving votes in the preseason Class 6A AP Poll, and then again next week when Danville travels to Peoria High, the No. 2 team in the preseason Class 5A Poll.
The Titans, who went 7-3 a year ago, averaged 44.5 points per game last season and they exceeded 42 points on eight occasions.
And while Glenwood definitely graduated some key cogs, Forrest knows that the Titans have guys ready to step into those rolls.
“We played them four or five years ago in the playoffs,’’ said Forrest, referring to a 56-20 playoff loss in 2019. “They had a very talented quarterback (Luke Lehnen) and explosive running back (Jason Hansborough) along with a massive offensive line.
“Without seeing them this season, I’m not sure if they will have the same type of skill sets. I believe that I heard they are starting a sophomore quarterback for the first time.’’
Forrest believes his team is prepared for this clash.
“Being at home, I’m sure Glenwood is going to come out firing on all cylinders and I’m sure my kids are going to be fired up as well,’’ Forrest said. “If we can get through the first quarter, I think it’s going to be a really good game.’’
Tonight’s contest at Glenwood High School in Chatham is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff and the game can be heard on WDAN-AM 1490.
