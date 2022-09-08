PEORIA — All football fields are 100 yards long from goal-line to goal-line, but the game is just different when a team hits the road.
A year ago, the Danville Vikings missed the playoffs by just one game and the difference was a pair of one-score losses on the road at Champaign Centennial and at Thornwood.
After splitting their first two home games, Danville is looking to get its first road win of the season this Friday when they travel to Peoria Public Schools Stadium to play the 0-2 Peoria Manual Rams. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
“It’s our first time on the road and it’s a first experience for a few of our guys,’’ said Danville coach Marcus Forrest, who also has 14 players with previous varsity experience. “Our first two games have been tough and tougher. To be able to get away and have a new experience and compete against a team that has gotten better — it’s caught their attention.’’
While Manual has lost their first two games, the Rams have still been able to score 58 points in those games including 38 in a two-point loss (40-38) to Peoria Notre Dame, a playoff team a year ago.
“We know from last year that they have some pretty tough players,’’ said Danville junior linebacker Caleb Robinson as the Vikings pulled out a 16-6 win over the Rams a year ago. “Their pass game has improved a lot from last year. Our defense will need to be on their game.’’
Manual quarterback Landon Tolliver, who is a two-year starter, threw for 293 yards and five touchdown passes in his team’s season-opener against Peoria Notre Dame.
The Rams have just three wins in the last three full seasons and their next two games after Danville are against state-ranked teams, Kankakee and Peoria High.
“Not only do they want to get that first one, but they want to get it against us after that close game from last year,’’ Forrest said. “I’m sure they are expecting to come in and get a win this week and I can tell you that we are expecting them to play very hard.
“We have to make sure that we do what we do.’’
And for the Vikings (1-1) that starts with a successful run game.
In last week’s loss to Peoria High, Danville managed just 41 rushing yards on 39 carries. It's the fourth lowest total in the past 10 years for the program.
“We have to block better up front and our running backs have to hit the holes,’’ said junior lineman Demarion Forman. “Basically, we have to do a better job of working together as a team.
“All of us could have made better choices and we all needed to improve. I think we have done that this week.’’
Does playing on the road change anything?
“Nope. We have to keep the same mentality and same energy that we have when we are at home,’’ Robinson said. “We just need to play hard no matter what or where we go.’’
Forrest pointed out that Danville will still be without three linemen on Friday night as Bodyn Gagnon, Calvin Hempel and Evan Yates have spent this week seeking medical treatment.
“They have been seeing their doctors and they haven’t been cleared to be with us, so we are preparing to play without them,’’ he said. “We feel better as we’ve had some kids get valuable game experience at the highest level against one of the most aggressive teams that we’re going to see.
“We have had more time this week getting them ready. The key is that we need to get the ball into our hands of our athletes.’’
Friday’s game is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff and the game can be heard locally on WDAN-AM 1490.
