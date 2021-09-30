DANVILLE — Three weeks ago, the Danville football team was taught a valuable lesson in a 58-36 loss to state-ranked Peoria High at Ned Whitesell Field.
For three of the four quarters, the Vikings managed to go toe-to-toe with the Lions, who were a very physical and talented team, but being outscored 24-0 in the third quarter cost Danville an opportunity for an upset victory.
Now, after back-to-back road wins against Peoria Richwoods (52-35) and Peoria Manual (16-6), the Vikings get a chance to prove what they have learned as Peoria Notre Dame, another very physical and tough Big 12 Conference opponent, comes into Ned Whitesell Field.
“Being able to play Peoria High already was a great learning tool,’’ said Danville coach Marcus Forrest. “We have told them that Peoria High isn’t the only physical team in our league.
“We better be ready to step up like we did for three quarters in that game or be prepared to get ran over like we did in the third quarter against Peoria High.’’
And, this isn’t the first time in this calendar year that the Vikings have tried to match the physical play of the Irish, who are 3-2 overall and 3-1 in the Big 12 Conference.
Back on April 16, during the 2020-21 spring football season, Peoria Notre Dame rolled up 310 rushing yards on its way to a 42-7 victory over Danville at Ned Whitesell Field.
“I think that experience from the spring will help,’’ Forrest said. “We were able to see just how hard they run the ball, how disciplined they are on offense and how much they fly around on defense.
“Without that game, it could be an extreme wake-up call.’’
Danville senior lineman Semaj Taylor has faced Peoria Notre Dame twice during his career with the Vikings, winning 49-42 during the 2019 season to go along with last spring’s loss.
“Here is what I know about Peoria Notre Dame. They are going to come out and punch us in the mouth,’’ he said. “They are not going to care if we have players hurt and not playing, or if we are not playing to our full potential.
“We have to come out and play hard, play like we are supposed to play and we should do well.’’
Taylor added, “as long as play as a team and everyone does their job — I will be happy with that even if we lose.’’
That’s because all season, the Vikings (3-2 overall, 3-2 in the Big 12) have been slowly getting better week-by-week but the one thing that has eluded them is a complete team performance for a solid 48 minutes.
“As I told them (Wednesday), as long as you play hard for four quarters. Does that mean it will be perfect? No. Does that mean that you will do everything the right was every time? No. But if your effort is good — good things will happen,’’ Forrest said. “And if your effort is good and you play as hard as you can, and we come up with a loss, we will be okay with that. Because you are not going to be better than everyone every time you step on the field.
“But if we lose because we don’t give the effort or we’re not playing hard — that will be a disappointment.’’
With four weeks left in the regular season, the Vikings are two wins away from becoming playoff eligible with a possible forfeit win over Urbana awaiting them in Week 9 if Danville doesn’t schedule another opponent.
Is that part of the motivational process this week?
“We are not rushing it,’’ Taylor said. “We are not going to stress ourselves about the playoffs. We need to worry about ourselves and take each week one-by-one.’’
So, what makes Peoria Notre Dame a physical football team?
“Part of it is the offense that they run,’’ Forrest said. “They come right at you running the wing-t, which is a physical offense that will require our defense to step up and tackle.’’
Forrest also pointed out that it takes a very disciplined defense.
“You have to read your keys and pay attention,’’ he added. “They will also mix it up and trick you. Before you know it, they are splitting your defense for a 60 or 70 yards. And if you spend too much time on the run, they will also slip a pass in on you.’’
Danville expects to have at least one of its veteran linebackers, Caleb Robinson, back in the starting lineup on Friday night, but the other two, JaMarrion Clark and Tommy Harris, will be game-time decisions.
The Vikings could also be with two of their top four running backs as junior Bryson Hinton and junior TJ Lee are questionable with injuries.
Kickoff this Friday is set for 7 p.m. and the game can be heard locally on WDAN-AM 1490.
