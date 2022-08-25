DANVILLE — Scouting and preparing for an opponent is typically an important part of the weekly process in prep football.
Coaches will spend hours preparing a scouting report that is drilled into the players during hours of film work and practice.
But, that hasn’t been the case this week for the Danville Vikings.
Why?
“I have no clue what to expect,’’ said Danville coach Marcus Forrest.
The Vikings open the 2022 season at Ned Whitesell Field this Friday night against the Belleville West Maroons in first-ever matchup between the schools.
“Actually, you really don’t know what to expect going into the first week even with a common opponent, because they could have changed things during the offseason,’’ Forrest said. “The biggest thing about that first game is seeing how your kids react to being out there in a varsity football game? How do they handle being at home and under the lights?
“Until that first snap, when you see how they fly around, you just never know.’’
While Danville went 4-5 last season, just missing the IHSA playoffs with an overtime loss to Thornwood in their final game of the year, Belleville West struggled, losing all nine games last season as the Maroons scored just 84 points in its nine games.
“Records only mean so much,’’ said Danville senior Calvin Hempel. “It doesn’t matter if they were 9-0 or 0-9 last season, we are going to have to play hard.
“Both teams come into this game wanting the same thing — a win.’’
Hempel admitted being at Ned Whitesell Field is a good feeling for the Vikings.
“We get an opportunity to show our home crowd the kind of work that we have put in during the offseason,’’ he said. “I’m excited for our fans to see us play this year.’’
One big change this season for Danville is at the quarterback position.
Bryson Hinton, who spent time at running back a year ago, takes over for JJ Miles, who rushed for 600 yards and passed for 424 a year ago.
“I know there is a lot of doubt out there because of my height,’’ said Hinton, who is listed at 5-foot-9 and 165 pounds. “But, I have been working with their group at quarterback since I was 5-years old. I know what it takes to lead this group of guys.’’
Hinton, who was 1-of-1 passing last year for a touchdown against Peoria Richwoods, says his job is more than throwing the football.
“My job is to make sure that everyone knows their assignments and do what they are supposed to do on offense,’’ he said. “Our plan is that we are going to run the ball and we want to avoid turnovers.’’
Forrest acknowledges that without a game plan to focus on this week, the Vikings have used the time to improve themselves.
“No matter what comes from Belleville West, it’s still football and there are only certain type of plays that they are going to run,’’ he said. “Our job is going to be to adjust and just fly around.
“If we follow our techniques and our assignments, we should be fine.’’
Forrest admits that having 13 players with starting experience going into the first game has helped this season.
“We knew last year when we playing so many young guys that it was going to pay off this season,’’ he said. “Those kids know what the speed is going to be like and they have been working hard this week, trying to get everyone ready for that game speed we are going to see on Friday night.’’
Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. and Friday’s game can be heard on WDAN-AM 1490.
