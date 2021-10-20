DANVILLE — Preparing for the IHSA Class 6A playoffs was the original plan for the Danville Vikings this week when they learned back in August that the Urbana Tigers was cancelling its varsity football season.
Those plans had to be changed after last Friday’s 20-14 loss to Thornwood in overtime.
Danville will end the 2021 season with a 4-5 record, taking a forfeit from Urbana, and not qualify for this year’s postseason competition.
But the Vikings still have one more Friday night under the lights as they will host the Tigers in a junior-varsity football contest this week at Ned Whitesell Field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game is still part of the school’s homecoming festivities.
“We knew last week that if we won, we had a chance of making the playoffs again and this game would just be for those JV guys that don’t get an opportunity to play on Friday nights,’’ Forrest said. “Instead when we lost, it became a week where everyone that we have coming back for next season is going to get the opportunity to play and improve one final time before we start our off-season conditioning program.’’
Danville, which will return 15 players that started at least one game this season, plans to use this final contest as a kickstart for the 2022 campaign.
“This week has been all about our future,’’ said junior Matthew Thomas, a starter at wide receiver and defensive back this season. “None of our eight seniors on the roster will be playing, but the rest of us will be playing the spots that we are expected to play next year.
“I’m looking forward to the chance of playing with (JaVaughn Robinson).’’
Robinson, a freshman quarterback, actually got into one varsity game this season, completing 1-of-3 passes for 23 yards in Danville’s 58-36 loss to Peoria High.
“This is a good chance for those kids that will be playing next year to get some experience under the lights and start developing some bonds with those kids that have been out there all year for us,’’ said Forrest, noting that Danville returns eight starters on offense.
And on the defensive side, for the first time in three weeks, the Vikings will have all three of its underclassmen linebackers (JaMarion Clark, Tommy Harris Jr. and Caleb Robinson) healthy enough to play.
Having a junior-varsity contest serve as the game for homecoming is definitely not normal, but Forrest points out that nothing in the past 18 months or so has been normal.
“Playing football this past spring was unique because of Covid,’’ he said. “This is just another unique experience for our kids.
“A few of our football kids are on the homecoming court. The homecoming king is Tyler Jones, who played wide receiver and defensive back for us, and the homecoming queen is Kedzie Griffin, who would have been our kicker this season if not for her injury last spring in soccer. So, this is a big homecoming for the football team.’’
Griffin’s injury was just part of the problems for Danville this season.
“I definitely think missing Kedzie really hurt us,’’ Thomas said. “We didn’t have anyone to kick PATs or field goals this year, so we had to rely on 2-point conversions. Those were some key points that we could have used in a few games.’’
Two of Danville’s five losses this season were by one score, and the Vikings had four possessions in the red zone this season that ended without points. Three of those failed red zone conversions came in those one-score defeats against Champaign Centennial and Thornwood.
In addition to the Griffin injury, Danville played all season without senior Anthony Gouard and then they lost six other starters at various times this season. All together, it added up to 32 games missed or basically they played without four starters in every game this season.
“That is definitely one of the things we are going to address this offseason,’’ Forrest said. “We need to get stronger, more athletic and faster.
“Basically, we are expecting to have our first normal off-season workout program since 2018.’’
Danville did have a normal off-season in 2019 as their weight room was being worked on, while the 2020 and 2021 off-seasons were unique because of Covid.
Admittedly, some of that has attributed to the Vikings low numbers in the program as they traveled with less than 30 players this season, and the entire football team is comprised of less than 60 players.
“We definitely need to increase our numbers,’’ Thomas said. “Our numbers were not good this year. We need to get more guys out for football next year.’’
Those low numbers didn’t allow Danville to play a freshman season and the JV schedule was somewhat limited.
“That has been a disadvantage to a number of younger kids, especially the freshmen,’’ Forrest said. “Normally, a lot of those freshmen would get to play a full season at the freshman level, along with playing some games at the JV level. Then as sophomores, they would play some varsity football on special teams, while playing a full JV schedule.
“This year, we had one freshman (Jeremy Etchison) start every game at offensive tackle. And last spring, Caleb Robinson started every game at linebacker as a freshman.’’
Neither Justin March nor Trent Sherfield, former Danville players that have played in the NFL recently, played, let alone started as freshmen.
“Jeremy is going to be a four-year starter at tackle,’’ Thomas said. “With the experience he got, along with sophomore guys like Micah (McGuire), Caleb (Robinson), Evan (Yates) and Phillip (Shaw Jr.), they are going to be really hard to beat as they get older.’’
Friday’s contest will be four 10-minute quarters, according to Forrest, and the kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
