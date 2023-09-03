PEORIA — Running back Maliek Ross rushed for five touchdowns as the sixth-rated Peoria High Lions defeated the Vikings 56-32 in the Big 12 Conference opener for both teams.
The Lions (1-1) scored the game's first 14 points on runs by Ross and the Vikings (1-1) were never able to overcome the early deficit.
Danville junior quarterback Darius Jay threw three touchdown passes while senior running back Phillip Shaw IV scored twice.
For the complete story, please see Tuesday's editions of the Commercial-News
