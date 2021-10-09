NORMAL — In athletics, being close only counts in horseshoes.
On Friday night at Wildcat Field in Normal, the Danville Vikings missed a golden opportunity on its initial drive when their initial drive stalled inside the Normal West 5-yard line.
The Wildcats used that momentum to score on four consecutive drives in the second and third quarters to defeat the Vikings 28-14 in a Big 12 Conference contest.
"That was huge, because we were right there,'' said Danville coach Marcus Forrest of his team's 12-play, 95-yard drive. "That is something we have talked about all year — being right there.
"There were so many plays on that drive where we were inches away or a block away from scoring. It's just that one thing that we are missing. It's the difference between winning and losing.''
Forrest noted that there were other plays that also could have changed the outcome for the Vikings (3-4 overall, 3-4 in the Big 12).
"We had other opportunities for a big play,'' he said. "But, it's a missed block, a running back not running the right path, a receiver not holding onto the ball or the quarterback not making a good throw.
"Once we get that one thing out of the way and get everyone going at the same time — we will be pretty good.''
Danville senior JJ Miles, who rushed for 76 yards and threw for 156 yards, was stopped twice on runs from the Normal West 4-yard line.
"We just needed that one little push to get it into the end zone,'' he said. "If we would have scored there, we would have played with a lot more energy in that first half.''
Instead, the Vikings managed just 26 yards on 11 plays on their next three drives of the first half.
"It seemed like everyone's heads dropped after we didn't score,'' Miles admitted. "We didn't have the kind of energy that we needed to win the game.''
In the game's final quarter, Danville seemingly found what had been missing.
Miles connected with senior Fontell Shelby for a pair of touchdown passes from 33 and 57 yards as the Vikings avoided their first shutout since Aug, 30, 2019 opener at Bloomington (36-0).
"Honestly, it was too late in the fourth quarter,'' Miles said. "If we could have started the game with that energy and maintained it throughout the game — I think we could have beaten them.''
A pregame injury to Danville junior guard Bodyn Gagnon didn't bode well for the Vikings. The 5-foot-10, 250-pounder suffered a possible knee injury 15 minutes before kickoff when he stepped into a hole on the sidelines at Wildcat Field.
"We are already kind of short in numbers and then we lose a two-year starter that can both ways for us,'' said Forrest, adding that Danville played without senior Tyler Jones (WR/DB), juniors JaMarion Clark (RB/LB), Bryson Hinton (RB), T.J. Lee (RB) and sophomore Caleb Robinson (LB). "It limited some of the things we could do at moments, but the further we went into the game, we were able to get some things going.''
And why was that?
"We expect the next man to step up and do the job,'' Forrest said. "Our expectations are the same for everyone when they step on that field. We expect them to play fast and to play physical.''
Not only did the Normal West defense come up with a big defensive stop on Danville's first possession, but the Wildcats (5-2 overall, 5-1 in the Big 12) also forced the Vikings into three turnovers with two of them turning into third quarter touchdowns.
"It's still a learning process, a growing process,'' Forrest aid. "It's the same thing we've been doing — working, teaching and trying to get better.''
While Normal West became playoff eligible with the victory, Danville faces a must-win situation next Friday at Thornwood.
The contest between the Vikings and the Thunderbirds is scheduled for a 6 p.m. kickoff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.