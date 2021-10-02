DANVILLE — Less than six months ago, the Peoria Notre Dame Irish ran roughshod over the Danville Vikings on its way to a 42-7 triumph at Ned Whitesell Field.
Early in the second quarter, the possibility existed for a repeat performance when Notre Dame took a 16-0 lead with its second touchdown in two possessions.
But, something change for Danville.
Over the course of the next two quarters, the Vikings battled back, pulling within 22-16 on a pair of long touchdown runs from senior quarterback JJ Miles and they had the ball, looking to take the lead.
Notre Dame came up with a defensive stop and forced a turnover as the Irish scored twice in the final minutes to claim a 36-16 victory in a Big 12 Conference football game.
"We had an opportunity,'' said Danville coach Marcus Forrest. "That's all we talked about at halftime was giving ourselves an opportunity.
"I said earlier this week that as long as we played hard, no matter the outcome, we could live with the results. I definitely feel that way tonight.''
Because what Forrest saw was a team, playing without two starting linebackers, that rank second and third on the team in tackles, and four running backs, that had combined for more than 500 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, claw and battle their way back from a two-score deficit.
"We just couldn't finish,'' said Miles, who rushed for 153 yards on 10 carries, including touchdown runs of 54 and 52 yards. "Our team played well on both side of the ball, but we just didn't get the victory that we wanted.
"I thought our best football was in the second quarter, because everyone's energy changed. We improved a lot of both offense and defense.''
The only problem for the Vikings was that the Irish was controlling the clock.
Notre Dame (4-2 overall, 4-1 in the Big 12) was successful on 6-of-8 third-down conversions in the first half and the Irish ran 33 plays to just 14 for the Vikings.
"Some of that was just our energy,'' said Danville sophomore linebacker Caleb Robinson. "We were a little off at the beginning, but we were able to build it throughout the game.''
And what about Notre Dame's nine-minute advantage in time of possessions (16:31 to 7:29)?
"Of course, it was frustrating to not stop them a few more times, but we just had to keep going — that's all we could do,'' Robinson said.
That mentality paid off in the third quarter.
After Notre Dame successfully recovered an onside kick to start the second half, the Vikings forced the Irish into a pair of fourth down situations. While Notre Dame converted the first one, Danville senior defensive tackle Samuel Pollard stopped the second one.
The Vikings (3-3 overall, 3-3 in the Big 12) used that momentum on the ensuing drive.
Five plays later, Miles was racing down the far sideline for a 52-yard touchdown run and his subsequent 2-point conversion pass to senior Semaj Taylor pulled Danville within 22-16 with 4 minutes, 37 seconds left in the third quarter.
"Our linemen had a great blocking night,'' Miles said. "They made the holes and I just ran through them.''
The next offensive possession for the Irish ended with their second lost fumble, but this time around, the Vikings couldn't answer with a touchdown.
Notre Dame than put the contest away with a pair of touchdown runs, the first coming on a fourth-and-12 play at the Danville 32.
"We learned that we have enough fight in us to be successful,'' said Robinson, noting that Danville played linebackers Tommy Harris Jr. and JaMarion Clark. "The guys that we had in there for them didn't have a lot of experience and Notre Dame is a tough team to play against.
"We just need to sustain our fight over a full four quarters.''
That's definitely the next step that Danville needs to make if it wants become playoff eligible this season.
"They played hard tonight and that's all we can ask,'' Forrest said. "We continue to get better. We will learn from this and we will have another tough game next week, albeit a little different.''
Up next for Danville is a trip over to Bloomington-Normal for a 7 p.m. game next Friday at Normal West, who is 4-2 after taking a forfeit win on Friday night from Urbana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.