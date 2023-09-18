BLOOMINGTON — Injuries, penalties and turnovers become magnified when a team plays on the razor edge between winning and losing.
That was never more evident that Friday night at Fred Carlton Field in Bloomington.
The Danville Vikings, playing with senior starters Caleb Robinson and Kaden Young, came up on the losing end of a 31-14 contest to the Bloomington Purple Raiders in a Big 12 Conference contest.
"Just not converting when we needed it. It's the difference between hoping to win and expecting to win,'' Danville coach Marcus Forrest said. "They expected to be able to make plays when they needed to make them and they did. For us, we had kids that we're hoping that we would make plays and that someone would step up and make a play.
"It's that learning curve that gets you to a point where you learn that I have to be the one that steps up and leads us to get over the hump.''
Bloomington (3-1 overall and in the Big 12) claimed the victory in large part because of it's success on third down and fourth downs. The Raiders converted on 5-of-12 third-down plays, but more important, they were 4-of-5 on fourth down including twice on a 15-play, 70-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter that gave them a 24-14 lead.
"I feel like in the moments that we needed to dig deep — we weren't able to find what we needed to come through and get the victory,'' said Danville linebacker Curtis Beasley IV. "It was a tough game, not because they were better than us, but because the circumstantial part of things. We had people that were out, and we had some key players go down.''
The Vikings were without three defensive starters, Robinson, Young and Jeremy Etchison-Lock, during that pivotal touchdown drive for the Raiders.
Robinson (knee) and Young (groin) were held out from the start, while Etchison-Lock suffered a foot injury early in the second half.
"That's one guy from all three levels of your defense,'' said Forrest, noting that Ethison-Lock is a defensive lineman, Robinson is a linebacker and Young is a defensive back. "Those are three of our most-experience players. It's one thing to overcome an injury to one play, it's another to overcome two but to overcome three in three different areas was extremely difficult.
"We knew coming into this season that we had issues as far as our depth, especially when it came to experience. We were forced to put three kids, with very little varsity experience, in a position where we needed them to make a big play.''
And did Forrest think about playing one or both of his seniors?
"The injuries weren't from games, they were small little tweaks that happened in practice that led to a strain here or a little bit of swelling and stiffness,'' Forrest said. "It's not something they can't overcome, but you don't want to put a kid in a position where it could lead to a season-long or worst thing happening.""
Danville (1-3 overall and 1-2 in the Big 12) didn't help itself much on offense.
The Vikings did rush for 206 yards on 27 carries with senior Phillip Shaw IV leading the charge with 154 yards on 15 carries, but they were just 2-of-7 on third-down conversions and just 1-of-3 on fourth down. They also had two critical penalties that altered offensive drives.
"It's just that little thing of getting over the hump and making a big play when we needed it,'' Forrest said. "We had opportunities and we had chances ... but we are still learning and growing to get to that point that when we need to get a stop or when we need to get a block that we actually get them.''
Junior quarterback Darius Jay was just 7-of-15 for 74 yards passing and he had three passes intercepted by Bloomington, including a 45-yard interception return by Surya Singh in the final minutes that sealed Danville's fate.
"Those interceptions weren't all on the quarterback,'' Forrest said. "We had one where we had a kid, that was new to the starting lineup, run the wrong route. We had another one where we, as coaches, thought there was a missed call with our receiver being held.
"The difference between winning and losing is overcoming in those situations.''
Jay also connected with Ja'Vaughn Robinson on a 27-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter that tied the game at 7-7. It's the fourth consecutive week that the juniors have hooked up on a touchdown pass.
Up next for Danville is a home contest against undefeated Champaign Centennial (4-0) at Ned Whitesell Field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.