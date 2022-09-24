CHAMPAIGN — There is a difference between wanting to win and expecting to win.
The Danville Vikings learned that cold, hard fact Friday night at Tommy Stewart Field.
Champaign Centennial kept Danville out of the end zone as the Chargers remained unbeaten with a 7-0 victory over the Vikings in a Big 12 Conference contest.
"We played a team, because they built off their success from last year to this year, they expected to win. They did what they had to do and they were successful at scoring that one time,'' said Danville coach Marcus Forrest. "We went to what we do a couple of times, from less than 5 yards away, and we weren't successful.
"It's all getting together on one accord, expecting and wanting to, more than anything else.''
On the final Danville possession of the game, the Vikings drove from its own 23 down the Chargers 2-yard line with just over a minute remaining in the game.
Tommy Harris Jr., who had 38 yards rushing on four carries on that final drive, got back-to-back opportunities to punch the ball into the end zone on second- and third-down plays. He managed just 1 yard on those two attempts.
"Tough game, tough game,'' said Harris, who finished with 37 rushing yard on 10 carries. "It's disappointing because we were one touchdown away. So many opportunities to score and we just didn't.
"We wanted to, but their defense got the stop. I guess, they just wanted it more.''
Centennial (5-0) seemingly proved that on fourth-and-goal from the 1 as Danville quarterback Bryson Perez-Hinton was stopped in the backfield for a 1-yard loss. The stop for the Chargers sealed their shutout victory.
"I knew I had to score, but there wasn't a hole for me,'' said Hinton-Perez, who had a team-high 46 rushing yards on 17 carries. "I gave it everything I had, but they were just there to get the stop.''
Forrest said his intent on the final three play calls was to be physical.
"We sent our linemen and our two physical backs to go block on that play,'' he said. "It came down to who was going to show more will? Who was going to to put the effort in to finish? At that moment, they did.
"A lot of people will look at the last play, that last drive and think that's the game. In all reality, there were things earlier that if we had done correctly. If we didn't have little miscues here or there. If we were on our blocks and not running past our man or not being as physical as we need to be. Where we could have scored. When you don't take advantage of opportunities against teams that are pretty good, it comes back to bite you later on.''
Danville (3-2 overall, 2-2 in the Big 12 Conference) actually ran 11 plays inside the Centennial 10-yard line as the Vikings reached the red zone on five different occasions.
"We had opportunities and we had chances. This needs to be a growth period, because we still have to learn to finish. That's all it is,'' Forrest said. "It's knowing and expecting rather than hoping.
"It is the attitude that we are going to come together and make this one play, no matter what. That is what we are lacking as a whole right now, that comes with growing from a game like this where you know that you had your chances, you have your opportunities and you could have won.''
The Vikings were held to just 147 yards of total offense with 62 coming on the final drive and 38 coming on first play of the game. In between, they had just 47 yards on 35 plays.
"At times, it seemed line our line couldn't block anyone,'' Harris said. "They were getting back there and getting tackles in our backfield.''
Perez-Hinton added, "it seemed like they came out physical and we didn't.''
And it wasn't for a lack of trying.
Danville came up short on four straight plays from inside the Centennial 5-yard line in the second quarter. Once again, it was Perez-Hinton getting stopped on a fourth-and-goal play from the Chargers 3.
"I did think about a field goal there,'' Forrest acknowledged. "But I still have confidence that we have a team and kids that want to play physical. I wanted them to have that opportunity to be physical. As a whole, they have to want to be physical. But, that wanting to and doing was a little different.
"The only way to become physical is to put yourselves in situations where you have to show your physicality. We are going to be aggressive no matter what.''
The same was true for Centennial early in the fourth quarter as the Vikings stopped the Chargers at the Danville 10-yard line.
On their very next possession, it looked like Danville was going to make another goal-line stand but on fourth-and-1 at its own 11, the Vikings jumped offsides giving the Chargers a first-and-goal at the 6.
Three running plays later, Centennial senior Brandon Harvey sliced his way into the end zone for the game's lone score. Harvey had his fifth straight 100-yard rushing game with 108 yards on 26 carries.
"The difference in this game was that they did what they do and they scored,'' Forrest said. "We did what we do and we didn't score.''
Both Harris and Perez-Hinton said the Vikings were going to learn from this loss.
"We are going to moving forward, I promise you that,'' Harris said.
Danville will get its chance next Friday when the Vikings travel to take on the Normal Community Ironmen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.