DANVILLE — Peoria High football only knows one speed and one direction — fast and forward.
The Lions, who have won three Big 12 Conference titles since joining the league in 2015, will bring their high-octane style of football to Ned Whitesell Field this Friday night to take on the Danville Vikings.
“They are aggressive in all aspects of the game, offensively, defensive and even in the kick game,’’ Danville coach Marcus Forrest said. “They are trying to get the ball and score. They are just an aggressive team overall and they will come at you.
“They don’t deviate from what they do. They do it and they do it well. You are either going to stop it or you won’t.’’
And that’s exactly what happened in 2021.
The Vikings had s 28-20 lead on Peoria High at halftime, but the Lions scored 38 unanswered points in the second half on their way to a 58-36 victory.
“It’s going to be a challenge. We remember last year’s game with them,’’ said Danville senior linebacker Tommy Harris Jr. “We know that we have to work as a team, this is not a one-man sport.’’
And Forrest admits that last year’s game is a reminder that its a 48-minute game.
“You are never truly prepared until you get into a game against them,’’ he said. “If you let down for just a little bit against this team, they will take advantage of it and you could be trailing by 24 points.’’
Leading the way offensively for Peoria High is running back Malachi Washington, who ran for 235 yards and three touchdowns in just nine carries in the Lions 34-16 win over Metamora, a game that stopped in the second quarter because of a disturbance at Peoria Stadium.
“Offensively, they are always coming downhill and they will throw the ball down the field. They don’t play passive at all,’’ Forrest said. “They have linemen that will get after you. They will try to knock you down. Watching film, they have plays where they put anywhere from three to seven men on the ground, because they play hard.’’
And it’s no surprise that aggressive nature carries over to defense. “Anyone not in pass coverage is coming,’’ Forrest added.
So how does Danville win the Big 12 Conference opener for both schools?
“We know they are going to make plays, but we have to minimize them,’’ Forrest said. “Offensively, if we can keep drives going, which we didn’t do last week, we will give ourselves a chance.
“If we do what we are supposed to do, take advantage of the aggressiveness that they do have, because you are not going to stop them from being aggressive, but you have to utilize what they do and what you do, incorporate it to make plays any way you can.’’
Admittedly, no one associated with Danville High football was extremely happy with last week’s 21-12 win over Belleville West.
“There were a lot of ups and downs,’’ said senior receiver/safety Matthew Thomas. “Overall, we got the win but we have a lot to learn to get better for a challenge like Peoria High.
“We have to clean up the stupid mistakes that we made.’’
Some of those mistakes were not holding onto the football. The Vikings fumbled eight times, losing three and one of those led to a touchdown for the Maroons.
“We can’t do anything on offense if we don’t hold onto the football,’’ said Harris, who rushed for 43 yards and a touchdown. “We were happy with the win, but we can play a lot better than we did.’’
The other issue that Danville has tried to clean up this week was its hydration issues from the season-opening contest. A number of Vikings had to leave the game with cramping issues.
“I think the pain of cramps has gotten their attention more than we, as a coaching staff, has been able to about hydrating,’’ said Forrest. “I think all of these young men can be kids at times. No matter how many times you tell that a fire is hot, they are still going to touch it. So, sometimes you have to learn by touching a fire to know not to touch it again.’’
Harris, who was one of the players that had issues last Friday night, acknowledged he was taking a different approach this week.
“I’ve been drinking a lot of water this week and I’m eat a lot more carefully. I don’t think I’m going to have pizza before the game.’’
Danville will be without senior lineman Bodyn Gagnon this week because of a knee injury. Forrest said it was the same knee that gave Gagnon trouble last year.
Friday’s game is slated for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Ned Whitesell Field.
The game can also be heard on WDAN-AM 1490.
