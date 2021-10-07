NORMAL — Sophomore defensive end Evan Yates quoted “The Art of War” by Sun Tzu when talking about the mentality of Danville football program.
“All warfare is based on deception,’’ said Yates, who paraphrased the rest of the quote.
Basically Yates was pointing out that most people don’t look at this group of Vikings that started seven sophomores and one freshman last week and think of them as a physical football team.
But that’s exactly what they are trying to become.
“That’s the way we want to be. We want to be a physical team — both offensively and defensively,’’ said Danville coach Marcus Forrest. “It’s not about trying outrun everybody. It’s not about trying to finesse everybody or trick people. It’s about getting back to the core and roots of what we have done over the history of the school. We have been a physical, hard-running football team.
“So, whether you are 150 pounds or 280 pounds, you fly around, you hit, you drive and we move on. If we play physical and we play hard, good things will happen. They are starting to see it and experience it.’’
Actually, this season, the Vikings have seemingly been the more physical team in three games — all wins. And in the other three where their opponent was more physical — all losses.
“Not only do we see it, the kids are starting to see it,’’ Forrest said. “We have shown them on film, when you are passive and sit back — bad things happen. When you are flying around and doing the things you need to do, things go well. The wins and the losses always seem to correspond when we play hard and physical.’’
It figures to be the difference maker again this Friday night when Danville (3-3) travels to play the Normal West Wildcats (4-2) in a 7 p.m. contest.
“Normal West is a fundamentally sound team,’’ said Danville sophomore lineman Curtis Beasley. “We need to know our assignments and do things right.
“We know what we need to do. They know what they need to do. We need to come out harder, punch them in the mouth and get things done.’’
That’s obviously easier said than done, but Danville has proven in losses to Peoria High (58-36) and last week against Notre Dame (36-16) that these Vikings are learning how to challenge the top teams in the Big 12 Conference.
“They are getting a better idea of what physical play is and what type of physicality we are expecting from them,’’ Forrest said. “They have seen that we belong and we can play with anybody when we do what we are supposed to do and we fly around.’’
Beasley acknowledged that has been a topic of conversation this week.
“We didn’t think early on that we were ready to play with Peoria Notre Dame,’’ he said. “Some of our plays during that game proved that fact wrong.
“We need to build upon that confidence and believe it from the start.’’
Forrest admits that is the next step in the process for the Vikings.
“It’s not only important for us to play physical, but we need to do it from the start — fast and physical,’’ he said.
That’s because Danville will be trying to match a Normal West team that is capable of playing multiple ways.
“Normal West is going to be physical,’’ Forrest said. “A little different than Peoria Notre Dame, Normal West will try to hit you between the tackles, but they will also try to get outside of you with some jet sweeps and they have some big receivers that they try to get the ball to. Normal West wants to spread you out to put points on the board.’’
So, what does Danville need to do defensively?
“We just need to do our jobs, which for me means getting penetration up front,’’ said Yates, who recorded his first sack last week. “We know their quarterback likes to throw quickly, so we need to get up on him and force him to make his decisions quickly.’’
Both Yates and Forrest also noted that Danville expects to have junior linebacker Tommy Harris Jr. back for the Wildcats, while JaMarion Clark is questionable to return.
Kickoff at Normal West is set for 7 p.m. and the game can be heard locally on WDAN-AM 1490.
