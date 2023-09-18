At Fred Carlton Field
Bloomington 31, Danville 14
Danville `0 `7 `7 `0 `— `14
Bloomington `7 `10 `0 `14 `— `31
First quarter
Bloomington — Keyontae Hamilton 10-yard pass from AJ Codron (Mikey Kimmell kick) 6:53.
Second quarter
Danville — Ja'Vaughn Robinson 27-yard pass from Darius Jay (Tim Long kick) 9:14.
Bloomington — Cam Smith 9-yard rush (Kimmell kick), 6:01.
Bloomington — Kimmell 20-yard field goal, 0:48.
Third quarter
Danville — Phillip Shaw IV 2-yard run (Long kick), 1:53.
Fourth quarter
Bloomington — Hamilton 7-yard pass from Codron (Kimmell kick) 3:29.
Bloomington — Surya Singh 45-yard interception return (Kimmell kick), 2:12.
`Danville `Bloomington
First downs `13 `15
Rushes-yards `27-206 `34-159
Passing yards `74 `156
Comp-Att-Int `7-15-3 `11-22-2
Total offense `280 `315
Kickoff returns `6-117 `3-51
Punt returns `1-0 `0-0
Interception returns `2-10 `3-45
Fumble returns `0-0 `0-0
Punts-Avg. `1-43.0 `1-24.0
Fumbles-lost `0-0 `1-0
Penalties-yards `6-30 `7-52
Time of possession `20:53 `27:07
Individual statistics
Rushing — Danville: Phillip Shaw 15-154, Darius Jay 10-37, Evan Yates 1-15, Ja'Vaughn Robinson 1-0. Bloomington: Cam Smith 27-159, Keyontae Hamilton 3-7, A.J. Codron 2-(-9), Kyveon Chestnut 1-2, Kenner Bye 1-0.
Passing — Danville: Jay 7-15-3 74 yards. Bloomington: Codron 11-22-2 156 yards.
Receiving — Danville: Robinson 5-59, Jerry Reed III 1-8, Curtis Beasley IV 1-7. Bloomington: Keyontae Hamilton 6-69, Garrick Dickerson 3-27, Kenner Bye 1-51, Andrew McCullough 1-9.
