At Fred Carlton Field

Bloomington 31, Danville 14

Danville  `0  `7  `7  `0  `—  `14

Bloomington  `7  `10  `0  `14  `—  `31

First quarter

Bloomington — Keyontae Hamilton 10-yard pass from AJ Codron (Mikey Kimmell kick) 6:53.

Second quarter

Danville — Ja'Vaughn Robinson 27-yard pass from Darius Jay (Tim Long kick) 9:14.

Bloomington — Cam Smith 9-yard rush (Kimmell kick), 6:01.

Bloomington — Kimmell 20-yard field goal, 0:48.

Third quarter

Danville — Phillip Shaw IV 2-yard run (Long kick), 1:53.

Fourth quarter

Bloomington — Hamilton 7-yard pass from Codron (Kimmell kick) 3:29.

Bloomington — Surya Singh 45-yard interception return (Kimmell kick), 2:12.

  `Danville   `Bloomington

First downs  `13   `15

Rushes-yards  `27-206   `34-159

Passing yards  `74   `156

Comp-Att-Int   `7-15-3   `11-22-2

Total offense   `280   `315

Kickoff returns   `6-117   `3-51

Punt returns  `1-0   `0-0

Interception returns  `2-10   `3-45

Fumble returns  `0-0   `0-0

Punts-Avg.   `1-43.0   `1-24.0

Fumbles-lost   `0-0   `1-0

Penalties-yards  `6-30   `7-52

Time of possession `20:53   `27:07

Individual statistics

Rushing — Danville: Phillip Shaw 15-154, Darius Jay 10-37, Evan Yates 1-15, Ja'Vaughn Robinson 1-0. Bloomington: Cam Smith 27-159, Keyontae Hamilton 3-7, A.J. Codron 2-(-9), Kyveon Chestnut 1-2, Kenner Bye 1-0.

Passing — Danville: Jay 7-15-3 74 yards. Bloomington: Codron 11-22-2 156 yards.

Receiving — Danville: Robinson 5-59, Jerry Reed III 1-8, Curtis Beasley IV 1-7. Bloomington: Keyontae Hamilton 6-69, Garrick Dickerson 3-27, Kenner Bye 1-51, Andrew McCullough 1-9.

