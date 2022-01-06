OAKWOOD — Al Craig had built a family atmosphere in his four years at the helm of the Oakwood football team.
But recently he made the decision to spend time with his real family.
Craig stepped down as coach of the team in November after a 19-17 record with the Comets, including a Vermilion Valley Conference championship in 2019 and two playoff appearances.
“For me, I realized that time was going pretty fast with my daughter,” Craig said. “I decided to step away from coaching to spend more time with her and my family and I wanted to spend this time with her while she is young.
“It was definitely a decision I went back and forth on. It didn’t get any easier as time went on, but I think in the end, it was a good decision for me and my family, but it is never easy to leave kids you have worked with for years and the kids were fantastic. I had a bunch of assistant coaches who I really enjoyed working with and the administration was great to work with. It was not an easy decision, but it was the right decision.”
Craig said that he will miss the players that have helped him bring some major moments to the program.
“They worked so hard and got Oakwood back to a level they hadn’t been for a while,” Craig said. “We made the playoffs in two of the four years and one year, there were no playoffs. We won a playoff game for the first time in 30 years and won a conference championship, so we had a lot of good memories and a lot of that credit goes to the kids for buying and working hard.”
Craig will also miss hanging with the assistant coaches and said he will definitely keep in contact with them.
“I consider those guys some of my best friends in the world,” Craig said. “We still talk a bit and we have a lot of the same interests. Football is a big thing and we have a group chat and we talk and enjoy each other company. It is a great group of guys and a big plus for whoever takes the job. They are a group of guys who work their tails off.”
Oakwood has not selected a new football coach, but Craig said whoever gets the job will start off in a great situation.
I think the program is in good shape and whoever takes over will do a good job and they will have a lot to work with,” Craig said. “I wish the best for those guys and I will still be following them and maybe be at a game or two.”
