CAYUGA, Ind. —In a battle to stay in the hunt in the Wabash River Conference, the Covington football team took charge early and often.
The Trojans took a 28-0 first quarter lead and would go on to beat North Vermillion 60-40 on Friday.
Alan Karrfalt passed for 458 yards with five touchdowns for Covington and ran for 89 yards with three touchdowns of his own.
Dane Gerling caught seven passes for 151 yards and three scores, while Duncan Keller caught 11 passes for 156 yards and a score and Savion Waddell had nine catches for 110 yards and a touchdown.
Conlan Moore had 18 tackles on defense, while Neil Ellmore had 10 and Gerling had nine.
Jerome White had 250 yards passing with 178 yards rushing and three touchdowns for the Falcons, while Jon Martin had 59 yards with two touchdowns.
Landon Naylor had nine catches for 161 yards and a score and Carter Edney had six catches for 74 yards.
Weston Rowe had nine tackles, while Naylor had six tackles with an interception and Edney had six tackles and a sack.
The Trojans are 2-1 overall and in the WRC and will face Fountain Central next week, while the Falcons are 1-2 and 0-2 and will face Linton-Stockton in non-conference action.
