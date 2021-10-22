COVINGTON, Ind. – The Covington High School football team hosted Fountain Central in the opening round of 1A Sectional 45 and came away with a 46-6 win.
As is usual in the first round of the state tournament, both teams started the game in a cautious fashion, running twice and passing once, followed by a punt on their first possessions.
Covington (8-2, 5-2 WRC) reached the scoreboard on their second attempt as they went 31 yards in six plays.
After starting back five yards for a penalty, the Trojans used a run from quarterback Alan Karrfalt followed by one from Neil Ellmore, a pass to Duncan Keller and one to Conlan Moore before Karrfalt threw to Ellmore for a 9-yard touchdown.
Dane Gerling ran for the extra point and Covington led 8-0 with less than three minutes gone in the game.
Fountain Central (3-7, 2-5 WRC) tried to respond and were able to move the ball some, but it seemed their drives would stall on a penalty or incomplete pass.
The two teams then exchanged possessions repeatedly either through punts or on downs throughout most of the remainder of the first quarter.
“I thought we started out sluggish,” Covington head coach Travis Brown said. “I think you have to give Fountain Central some credit on that as they came out differently than when we played them the first time.”
The Trojans doubled their lead as play moved into the second quarter, using runs by Ellmore and Gerling and a pass to Wyatt Martin before Ellmore finished the drive with a 27-yard touchdown run.
Two possessions later, Fountain Central drove from their own 26 to the Trojan 27 in 14 plays where they faced a 4th-and-eight.
The drive started with runs by and passes to Austin Pickett and was followed by runs by quarterback AJ Hall and a pass to Brian Chirinos and a couple of incomplete passes.
It ended when Gerling picked off a pass and ran it back to the Covington 30 from where the Trojans started their next scoring sequence.
“We made too many mistakes and had too many dropped passes,” Fountain Central head coach Ryan Hall said. “We ran it some, but the incomplete passes hurt us.”
In the final two minutes of the first half, Covington used runs by Keller (on a pitch play), Karrfalt, Ellmore and Gerling along with a pair of completions to take a 24-0 lead at the intermission.
Fountain Central started with the ball in the third, quarter, but turned it over on an interception, but Covington could only reach the Mustang five before turning the ball back on an incompletion on fourth down. Fountain Central then threw a pass that was ruled a lateral that Covington fell on to gain possession.
Two plays later Karrfalt ran the ball across the goal line but the two-point try was broken up by Isaac Gayler so the score was 30-0.
Covington kicked off out of bounds twice after that then squibbed a kick that Doug Krout fell on for the Trojans.
They used passes to and runs from Moore along with a pass to Keller and runs from Ellmore to take a 38-0 lead with 4:39 left in the third quarter.
That margin of more than 35 points triggered the running clock rule.
Fountain Central failed to score on their next drive, but after Covington turned the ball over on downs, the Mustangs scored when a pass to Gayler saw a ruling that the ball had crossed the line to make it 38-6.
Covington had their reserves in at that point and scored one more time on a long touchdown pass to Whylee Goulding for a 46-6 final score.
Hall said his team played as hard as they could, had a good game plan, but at times did not execute, whether from penalties, mistakes or dropped passes.
Brown said the key was the defense as they allowed the Mustangs only 86 yards in the first half and also got two picks.
He said that Fountain Central did a good job on pass defense, so his team turned to the ground game.
“We ran 36 times for 187 yards and threw only 31 times, completing 18 for 285 yards,” he said. “Having more runs that passes is unusual for us this year.”
With the win, Covington advances to go to Riverton Parke while Fountain Central sees their season come to an end.
PREP FOOTBALL
At Covington, Ind.
IHSAA Sectional
Covington 46, Fountain Central 6
F. Central`0`0`0`6`—`6
Covington`8`16`14`8`—`46
Covington Individual statistics
Rushing — Neil Ellmore 15-114, Alan Karrfalt 15-65, Duncan Keller 1-20, Dane Gerling 4-5, Conlan Moore 1-3.
Passing — Karrfalt 17-30-0 238 yards, Wyatt Moncrief 1-1-0 47 yards.
Receiving — Keller 8-157, Whylee Goulding 1-47, Moore 3-37, Ellmore 4-34, Wyatt Martin 2-10.
