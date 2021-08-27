COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington football team faced tough competition on Friday against Parke Heritage in Wabash River Conference action.
After a wild first quarter, the Trojans were only down 20-12. But after that, the Wolves kept scoring and would come out with the 40-12 win.
Alan Karrfalt, coming off a 544-yard, eight touchdown performance in Week One against South Vermillion, passed for 228 yards and one score. Karrfalt also ran for 24 yards.
Duncan Keller caught seven passes for 84 yards, while Savion Waddell caught four passes for 75 yards, Dane Gerling caught six passes for 36 and Conlan Moore caught three passes for 32 yards.
The Trojans drop to 1-1 overall and 1-1 in the WRC and will face North Vermillion next week.
