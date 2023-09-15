COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington football team could not break their losing streak on Friday, losing to South Vermillion 50-14.
The Wildcats were up 22-0 after the first quarter and scored the first 35 points before Cian Moore scored on a 21-yard run in the second quarter.
Moore scored again on a 64-yard run in the fourth quarter, but that was the only highlight of the second half.
Covington is 2-3 and 0-3 in the Wabash River Conference and will host Parke Heritage next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.