KENTLAND, Ind. — The Covington football bounced back in a big way from last week's loss to Seeger with a 54-27 win over South Newton on Friday.
The Trojans scored all of their points in the first half with 14 in the first quarter and 40 in the second quarter.
Alan Karrfalt had 191 yards passing with five touchdowns and rushed for 73 yards and another score for the Trojans, while Duncan Keller had nine catches for 98 yards and a touchdown, Neil Ellmore ran for 65 yards and a touchdown, Dane Garling ran for 60 yards and caught three passes for 30 yards and a score.
The Trojans are 4-2 and will play Attica next week.
PREP FOOTBALL
At Kentland, Ind.
Covington 54, South Newton 27
Covington`14`40`0`0`—`54
S. Newton`0`8`0`19`—`27
Covington Individual statistics
Rushing — Alan Karrfalt 7-73, Neil Ellmore 11-65, Dane Gerling 7-60, Wyatt Moncrief 1-4, Landon Hardy 1-0.
Passing — Karrfalt 16-23-0 191 yards, Moncrief 0-4-0.
Receiving — Duncan Keller 9-98, Wyatt Martin 2-38, Gerling 3-30, Conlan Moore 2-25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.