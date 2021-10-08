COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington football team made the most of their non-conference outing against Tri-County, winning 50-21.
Alan Karrfalt passed for 275 yards with four touchdown passes for the Trojans. Duncan Keller caught eight passes for 150 yards and three touchdowns, while Dane Gerling ran for 27 yards and two touchdowns and caught three passes for 81 yards and a score.
Gerling also had a sack on defense, while Nate Sly had 11 tackles and Conlan Moore and Neil Ellmore each had eight tackles and Michael Jones had two tackles for loss.
The Trojans are 6-2 and will return to Wabash River Conference action next week against Riverton Parke.
PREP FOOTBALL
At Covington, Ind.
Covington 50, Tri-County 21
Tri-County`0`15`0`6`—`21
Covington`12`22`16`0`—`50
Covington Individual statistics
Rushing — Neil Ellmore 4-28, Dane Gerling 4-27, Alan Karrfalt 4-21.
Passing — Karrfalt 16-17 275 yards, Wyatt Moncrief 3-6-0 26 yards.
Receiving — Duncan Keller 8-150, Dane Gerling 3-81, Conlan Moore 3-31, Whylee Goulding 2-20, Ellmore 2-13, Cina Moore 1-6.
