MONTEZUMA, Ind. — The Covington football team got ready for the playoffs with a 52-18 win over Riverton Parke in its final regular season game.
Alan Karrfalt ended a strong regular season for the Trojans with 219 yards and three touchdowns on Friday and ran for 63 yards and another score. Neil Ellmore ran for 81 yards and two touchdowns, Dane Gerling had eight catches for 130 yards and three scores and Duncan Keller caught four passes for 59 yards.
The Trojans are 7-2 and end the Wabash River Conference season at 5-2 for second place and will play Fountain Central next week in sectional action.
