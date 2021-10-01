ATTICA, Ind. — The Covington football team poured on the points early as they defeated Attica 46-14 on Friday in Wabash River Conference action.
Alan Karrfalt passed for 264 yards with four touchdowns for the Trojans, connecting with Dane Gerling five times for 115 yards and three scores and Duncan Keller seven times for 80 yards and a score.
Neil Ellmore ran for 100 yards and a touchdown while Gerling ran for a seven-yard score.
The Trojans are 5-2 overall and 4-2 in the WRC and will have their first non-conference game of the season next week against Tri-County.
