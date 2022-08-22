HOOPESTON — Dealing with success and higher expectations is always a good problem to have in high school athletics.
The Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac Cornjerkers find themselves in that exact position this season.
For just the fourth time in program history, the Cornjerkers enter the new football season with thoughts of back-to-back playoff appearances.
“It’s a very good feeling,’’ said Hoopeston Area/AP quarterback Anthony Zamora, who passed for 899 yards and rushed for 451 last year. “No one expected us to do anything last year and we made the playoffs.
“This season, we are expecting to have a home playoff game and hopefully, get a win in a playoff game.’’
That’s the natural transition.
A year ago, the Cornjerkers went 5-5 overall and 4-2 in the Vermilion Valley Conference South Division, they qualified for the IHSA Class 3A playoffs where Fairfield defeated Hoopeston Area/AP 26-0 in the first round.
“When I first came there, I had very high expectations for this program and they haven’t changed,’’ said Hoopeston Area/AP coach Matthew Leskis.”Part of the process has been getting the players, the coaches and the community to realize what those expectations are, and they can see that we are getting closer.
“We are still not where we want to be, but we are getting closer.’’
Leskis believes that postseason success and conference titles are realistic goals for the Cornjerker program.
“It starts with leadership,’’ he said. “It’s finding the right players to lead the right way. We need the buy-in from our older players, the juniors and seniors, to trickle down to the younger kids.
“Just because those older kids know what they are supposed to do is just part of the process. We want them teaching those younger guys the right way to do everything from stuff on the field to their actions in the weight room and what they are supposed to do in the classroom.’’
Zamora acknowledges it’s something he accepts fully.
“Being my senior year, I want go out with a bang,’’ he said. “We have grown and gotten better than we what we were last year. It’s a different atmosphere and that’s a good thing.
“We are expecting more from ourselves. We want to win and enjoy our final season of football.’’
Hoopeston Area/AP returns about seven or eight starters on each side of the football from last year.
The key returners for the Cornjerkers are Colunga at quarterback, Hunter Canoon, an all-conference player on both offense and defense and wide receiver Kollin Asbury.
“Asbury is a fantastic athlete with great hands, he can job and he is fast,’’ Leskis said. “Hunter Cannon is actually bigger and stronger and he should be a force to reckon with this season.’’
One key loss on the offense for Hoopeston Area/AP was running back Abel Colunga, who rushed for a team-high 864 yards and nine scores.
“He was a key player for us,’’ Leskis said. “Angel Zamora, Anthony’s younger brother, should be able to fill that role for us.
“On the line we lost two starters, but we had guys that played behind them that didn’t start but they played quite a bit, so they do have varsity experience.’’
Conditioning has been a focus during preseason training camp for the Cornjerkers.
“We need to be stronger in the second halves of games this year,’’ Leskis said. “We came out great in almost all of our games last year, but I thought we faded off in the second half.
“For us to take that next step as a program, we need to be stronger.’’
Hoopeston Area/AP will be one of the first teams to get its season started this year as the Cornjerkers open against Iroquois West on Thursday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
