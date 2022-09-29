GEORGETOWN — Both the Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman and Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac football teams are facing mid-season crossroads.
The Buffaloes are hoping that they can find a break in a tough season in Saturday’s homecoming game, while the Cornjerkers are trying to turn-around a season with some tough defeats.
For GRFC coach Dwayne Grider, he has been catching his young team up slowly to the level of other teams in the conference.
“We have two to three seniors that had some experience before Covid,” Grider said. “We are very young and we are still putting them in and introducing things that teams have known for years. I have to give a lot of credit to the fans, and parents. We are getting things figures out and with a lot of support, I can’t be any prouder of this team than I am now.”
HAAP coach Matthew Leskis has had to deal with the injury bug and it has cost the team some close games.
“We got hampered by injuries earlier in the year and I am without some players that were going to contribute this year,” Leskis said. “It is one of those things you have to deal with in football. We have had a few games slip by in the fourth quarter that you have to give it to our opponents for fighting hard but we have to move forward. Hopefully we can use this game as a chance to jumpstart to the playoffs again.”
The Buffaloes are 0-5 and have not scored in their last two games, but Grider is focused on positives that can affect the team in the future.
“We have a JV team that has 33 kids and we ran out out of helmets and practice pads and we have a kicker and we didn’t have any of that this year,” Grider said. “It is a big turnaround and it is frustrating to some people but everyone is very positive. Our heads are up and we feel we are in every game and our team is so young, where if they make a mistake and the other team capitalize. we are not mature to overcome that.”
“Their program has taken a dip, but they are working hard to get back,” Leskis said. “I know what they are going through along with a lot of coaches and it is challenging. I am glad they are building it up and I hope the program comes back strong, not just for competition, but for football altogether. They are going to go strong and they are going to give us the best they have and we will see how we will respond on Saturday.
The Cornjerkers are 1-4 and were coming off a 33-26 loss to Westville in a game that Leskis is still trying to shake.
“There were quite a few penalties and the game was bizarre,” Leskis said. “There were things I have never experienced and there was a lot of stoppage time. It happens and it is part of the game, but I am trying to shake it off because we were playing well and in the fourth quarter, we had mishaps. I know it was on the road and it was their homecoming, but it was a game we let get away.”
With HAAP going to another homecoming game, Grider is hoping the home crowd will come through and the team will play its most complete game for them.
“Hoopeston is pretty scrappy and their record doesn’t show that. Offensively we have made a lot of changes and defensively, we told player you remember your keys and do your job,” Grider said. “And if we can get together and play as a whole, we have a chance, but we haven’t gotten to 11/11 yet. We respect people that we play against, but we are looking to put up that first win.”
The game will start at 1 p.m. Saturday and will be broadcast on WITY-AM 980 and WITY-FM 99.5.
North Vermillion at Parke Heritage
Time — 7 p.m. Eastern Friday
Records — North Vermillion 3-3 overall, 2-2 in Wabash River Conference. Parke Heritage 1-5 overall, 1-3 in Wabash River Conference.
Summary — The Falcons look to break out of .500 and have a good chance to do so against the Wolves, who have lost their last two games.
Seeger at Covington
Time — 7 p.m. Eastern Friday
Records — Seeger 4-2 overall, 4-0 in Wabash River Conference. Covington 2-4 overall, 1-3 in Wabash River Conference.
Radio — WKZS-FM 103.1
Summary — The Patriots have been one of the hottest teams in the conference with four straight wins. The Trojans are coming off a close win over Parke Heritage last week.
South Vermillion at Fountain Central
Time — 7 p.m. Eastern Friday
Records — South Vermillion 5-1 overall, 4-0 in Wabash River Conference. Fountain Central 2-4 overall, 2-2 in Wabash River Conference.
Summary — The Mustangs host the co-leading Wildcats, who have scored at least 35 points in each of the last four games.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Salt Fork
Time — 7 p.m. Friday
Records — BHRA 5-0 overall, 1-0 in Vermilion Valley Conference South. Salt Fork 3-2 overall, 1-0 in Vermilion Valley Conference South.
Summary — The Blue Devils have scored at least 60 points in the last two games and has scored at least 40 points in each game. The Storm have scored at least 40 points in all of its victories.
Westville at Oakwood
Time — Noon Saturday
Records — Westville 3-2 overall, 1-0 in Vermilion Valley Conference South, Oakwood 2-3 overall, 0-1 in Vermilion Valley Conference South
Summary — The Tigers have rebounded from a tough win against HAAP and now they face a Comets team who are looking to get on the board after losing to BHRA.
St. Thomas More at Schlarman Academy
Time — 3 p.m. Saturday
Records — St. Thomas More 3-2 overall, Schlarman 3-2 overall
Summary — After an dramatic 54-52 win over Ashton Franklin Center, the Hilltoppers have won three in a row and will host another hot team in the Sabers, who have won their last two games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.