PEORIA — Danville football coach Marcus Forrest knew facing perennial playoff powers Chatham Glenwood and Peoria High on the road in the first two weeks was going to be a challenge.
Despite falling just short a week ago to Glenwood (14-12), Danville has some confidence heading into its conference opener with the sixth-rated Peoria High Lions.
“If you don’t have confidence, you don’t have anything,’’ said Danville senior Kaden Young. “This is a great start to the season with two good, tough teams.’’
But, what about getting a win?
“That’s very important, because it sends a really good message and it will give us even more confidence,’’ he said. “It will show us where we can go. Because, we can be a great team, if we do our jobs.’’
Forrest is pretty sure a similar message is being delivered in Peoria as the Lions come into tonight’s 6 p.m. game off a 40-14 loss to Rochester, the top-ranked team in Class 4A.
“They had a tough go and they are starting out this season a lot differently than they are used to,’’ said Forrest, whose team has lost three straight against the Lions. “That was probably and eye-opener or attention-getting game for them. I’m sure they are going to be more focused than they would have been after a win.
“The last thing that they are looking toward is having two home losses.’’
So, does Forrest think that will change their style?
“No, they are still going to be the same aggressive, physical football team that have always been,’’ he said. “Peoria is one of the top teams in our conference and they are one of the most aggressive opponents that you will face during the season or the postseason.
“When you think of Peoria High, you know that you are in for a physical game and a track meet.’’
That combination allowed the Lions to score 700 points a year ago, an average of 50.0 points per game, and it carried them to a second-place finish in the IHSA Class 5A playoffs.
Danville was one of four teams that held Peoria High to less than 40 points as the Vikings trailed the Lions 16-10 at halftime.
“We’ve had some pretty good game with them,’’ said Danville senior Curtis Beasley IV. “We know that they are physical and they like to put points on the board. We must adequately prepare ourselves for the challenge.’’
How is that done?
“We need to emulate what they do,’’ he said. “When it comes game time, they are going to be going fast and everything around us will be moving fast. We can’t hesitant. We must be mentally prepared to face them, and make sure that we are matching them.
“We can’t back down. If we allow them, they are going to try and bully us all game. We must come with the same, if not, better energy than them — no matter what.’’
Young agreed.
“We have to be strong enough mentally,’’ he said. “They are going to make plays, they are a good team, but we have to get up and make a play back at them.’’
That was something that Forrest saw last week as Danville rallied in the fourth quarter to pull within 14-12 of Glenwood, but an unsuccessful 2-point conversion kept the Vikings (0-1) from tying the game.
“We had a lot of missed opportunities,’’ Forrest said. “We didn’t feel back after the game because of the way we fought, but we felt better after watching the film and seeing how many things were fixable.
“This week has been more focusing on the things we do. If we do the things that we are coached to do and stay together like we did against Glenwood — we can build on that, and we will give ourselves a chance to win.’’
The biggest problem last week for Peoria High was turnovers, as the Lions were intercepted three times and fumbled once in the first half as the Rochester Rockets built a 33-0 lead on its way to a 40-14 triumph.
“That’s one thing that you have to do against Peoria High, minimize your turnovers and take advantage of the turnovers that you get,’’ Forrest said. “They are very good at winning the turnover battle, that’s why they can play the way they do. They want to put you in a position where you turn the ball over to them with a short field. Against Rochester, they were on the losing end of that battle.’’
In last year’s game, both teams had three turnovers and Danville gave itself a chance by winning the time of possession as the Vikings had the ball for 30 minutes, 58 seconds of a 48-minute game.
“We feel like we can run the ball,’’ Forrest said. “I think we will be able to pass it a little more efficiently this year and that should help us even more.
“We want to stay on task and ahead of the chains so what we can control the ball.’’
Tonight’s contest is set for a 6 p.m. kickoff on the new turf field at Peoria Public Schools Stadium. The game can be heard on WDAN-AM 1490.
