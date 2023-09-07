FITHIAN — After leaders Westville and Momence at 2-0, there are six teams that are 1-1 in the Vermilion Valley Conference and all of them facing a crossroads.
The Oakwood football team is one of those teams and will face another of those six in Watseka on Friday at Marty McFarland Field.
“The landscape of the conference may be shifting a bit and this may be a chance to get back toward the top and show people that we are a team that will be taken seriously,” Oakwood head coach Cameron Lee said. “I think it is an opportunity for us to get over .500 and to put our stamp on things and establish ourselves.”
The Comets are coming off a 61-22 win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman last week. Cameron Black had 212 yards rushing and five touchdowns, Jackson Dudley threw for three touchdowns, two to his brother Carter and the other to Sam Woodard and he had 100 yards in just three throws.
“It was a really good showing from our team in all aspects of the game,” Lee said. “We came out early and we wanted to establish our run game and a big point of emphasis was on being able to tackle and improving on defense from the week one loss. Our defense stopping a good running game for them was paramount and the offense took over from there.”
The Warriors are the reverse of the Comets. After beating Geo-RF/Chrisman 27-0 in its opener, Watseka was shut out 42-0 by Iroquois West last week.
“They are a Wing-T team and have a defensive-oriented coaching staff,” Lee said. “It is the kind of offense that we see a lot in the VVC. If we are sound defensively and fill our gaps, then everything should go to play. They have good players and if you make mistakes, anything can happen. They are a program on the rise and they are in a similar trajectory to us in that we are both looking to improve. They are someone that is not going to be taken lightly.”
What does help is a second straight game at home for the Comets. Lee said the first home game last week was very inspiring for the team and will help as the Comets try to go to 2-1.
‘Last week was a good showing in front of the home crowd,” Lee said. “Anytime you win a game, the community gets excited, but it is better at home. To come out and have a great home crowd to see an 62-point explosion last week and to get a chance to stack that with a win on Friday just builds more momentum.”
The game will start at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on WHRK-FM 94.9.
Momence at Westville
Time — 7 p.m. Friday
Records — Momence 2-0 overall, 2-0 in Vermilion Valley Conference. Westville 2-0 overall, 2-0 in Vermilion Valley Conference.
Summary — The early battle for the top of the VVC will face two teams that have had mostly tough wins. The Tigers had tough wins over Salt Fork and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while the Redskins beat Oakwood 28-21 before a major 50-8 win over Clifton Central.
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
Time — 7 p.m. Friday
Records — HAAP 1-1 overall, 1-1 in Vermilion Valley Conference. BHRA 1-1 overall, 1-1 in Vermilion Valley Conference.
Summary — The Cornjerkers have scored only 10 points this season and they may need more than that to beat a Blue Devil team that is coming off a close loss to Westville.
Salt Fork at Iroquois West
Time — 7 p.m. Friday
Records — Salt Fork 1-1 overall, 1-1 in Vermilion Valley Conference. Iroquois West 1-1 overall, 1-1 in Vermilion Valley Conference.
Summary — Both teams are coming off their first wins of the season. Those wins were blowouts after tight, low scoring affairs.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Clifton Central
Time — 7 p.m. Friday
Records — Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0-2 overall, 0-2 in the Vermilion Valley Conference. Clifton Central 0-2 overall, 0-2 in the Vermilion Valley Conference.
Summary — Both teams are looking for a win after a tough first couple of games. The Buffaloes scored 22 points in their loss last week, which is what they might need against the Comets, who has scored 22 points all season, but played two of the best teams in the VVC (BHRA and Momence).
Schlarman Academy at Hiawatha
Time — 1 p.m. Saturday
Records — Schlarman Academy 1-1 overall, Hiawatha 0-2 overall
Summary — The Hilltoppers have their second straight road game, this time against Hiawatha at Kirkland. With both teams getting at least 20 points in almost all of its games, Schlarman will try to replicate their first week win for a win on the road before returning home next week.
North Vermillion at South Vermillion
Time — 7 p.m. Friday (Eastern)
Records — North Vermillion 2-1 overall, 1-0 in the Wabash River Conference. South Vermillion 2-1 overall, 1-0 in the Wabash River Conference.
Summary — Both teams are coming off big wins and enters this rivalry battle to see who can stay at the top of the WRC. Both also can put up a lot of points. The Falcons have scored at least 40 points in two of its game while the Wildcats has scored at least t 30 points in all of its games.
Riverton Parke at Seeger
Time — 7 p.m. Friday (Eastern)
Records — Riverton Parke 1-2 overall, 0-1 in Wabash River Conference. Seeger 2-1 overall, 1-0 in Wabash River Conference.
Summary — After an opening loss to Lafayette Central Catholic, the Patriots have scored at least 40 points for the last two weeks. They could go to three against the Panthers, who after a shutout win, has given up at least 20 points in their last two games.
Fountain Central at Covington
Time — 7 p.m. Saturday (Eastern)
Radio — WKZS-FM 103.1
Records — Fountain Central 2-1 overall, 1-0 in Vermilion Valley Conference. Covington 2-1 overall, 0-1 in Vermilion Valley Conference.
Summary — The Mustangs have won their last two games and will try for a third against the Trojans, who are coming off a big loss to North Vermillion last week. This is also a reunion of sorts as Covington coach Justin Wheeler will face his mentor in Fountain Central coach Herb King.
