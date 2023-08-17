FITHIAN — Entering his second season as Oakwood head coach, Cameron Lee said that he is coming in with a lot more knowledge.
“The biggest thing I learned is that you don’t know what you don’t know until you experienced it,” Lee said. “Heading into our first season, I was really excited and confident in getting out there. It was a humbling experience because there were do many moving pieces. I learned lessons about being prepared and doing the job well.”
He also learned about taking action on things way before it happens to keep ahead.
“I think that I learned a lot about players and personnel and how to deal with personalities,” Lee said. “There are problems you have to face and help kids through. I tried to be a better leader and communicator and come up with better strategies for dealing with the adversities of the season and prepare players for that as well. We are being proactive and try to avoid injuries and avoid issues with class and grades. We want to make sure we get a head start on things.”
Another thing Lee was prepared for was the departure of name talents like Dalton Hobick, Tanner Pichon and Bryson Myers, but says he will have returners coming back with new roles.
“We lost a talented senior class, so there will be some new faces,” Lee said. “We are returning two key linemen in Kam Acord and Steven Wilson. They are going to be important figures on offense and defense. On receiver, we have Alec Harrison back and he will play a big role, along with his cousin Chase Harrison, who is a big receiver and tackler along with Zeke Smith and Harley Grimm. So we have a lot of new faces, but there will be guys who will step up in new roles and should do a great job.”
Filling the spots will also include freshman and sophomore newcomers to the varsity roster.
“We have newcomers in our backfield like Jack Ajster and Cameron Black. They are players that didn’t get a lot of varsity run last year. Carson Dudley is a freshman receiver and his brother Jackson Dudley will be our quarterback, so there is a lot of new faces in new places. There are a talented group but inexperienced, but we are going to get the butterflies out and get them seasoned.”
And Lee believes the early part of the schedule will get them seasoned. The Comets will play three of the more northern teams in the Vermilion Valley Conference in the first four weeks. Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman on Week 2 will be the only competition locally until Week 5 against Westville.
“The schedule is going to be good for us because there are winnable games on it and it gives us the opportunity to play teams that we don’t have much experience against,” Lee said. “We might take some lumps, but we should be prepared for when we face some of our rivals down the stretch. There are a lot of tests here.”
Oakwood will start the season on Aug. 25 on the road against Momence in a rematch of last season’s opener.
“We were able to get a win in my debut. It felt like chaos in some ways,” Lee said. “They are a good team with some good athletes. They play a loose and exciting offense and if you play undisciplined, they will take advantage of you. If they were anything like last year, we have to be sound on defense and be able to take our shots on offense.”
