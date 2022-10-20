WESTVILLE — For the first time since 2019, the Coal Bucket Game returns on Friday.
The game between Westville and Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman was cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic and in 2021 because the Buffaloes had to forfeit.
“Our kids are excited about the opportunity,” Westville head coach Guy Goodlove said. “I think the seniors played for it as freshmen and they are excited about having the Coal Bucket back. It is something they are looking forward to. It is a great game to end your regular season with and the community is excited.”
“It’s a big part of out culture, out history, our heritage,” Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman coach Dwayne Grider said. “It is one of the oldest rivalries in the state, if not the oldest. We are looking forward to be playing it again.”
This year, both teams enter the game in two different directions. The Tigers have a 4-4 record and 2-2 mark in the Vermilion Valley Conference South and with a win they can make the playoffs.
“We haven’t had our entire team since Game 2 against Watseka. This team has dealt with adversity all year long and we still don’t have our entire team for this game,” Goodlove said. “I think the team has handled the adversity well. If we win, we are in the playoffs and that is exciting and we get our quarterback, Drew Wichtowski, is back after a three-game layoff. Landen Haurez did a great job for us , but it is great to have Drew back.
The Buffaloes are 0-8 and 0-5 and even though a lot of their players have not played in a Coal Bucket game, they have coaches that have.
“We try to focus on every game more than others, but with Westville, we have amped up the speeches about it,” Grider said. “All of our coaches have played in the game and we have preached to them that there is no game like it and it will be the only game that you will remember for the rest of your life and we have tried to instill that in them this week.”
The Buffaloes also got some inspiration on Tuesday by visiting a team that also knows the rivalry.
“We came off a visit from the University of Illinois football practice and it was humbling,” Grider said. “They spoke of the rivalry and they know about the rivalry and how important it is.”
Both Goodlove and Grider each have experiences in the past with the game that makes both teams disregard the records.
You can’t overlook anyone when it comes to the Coal Bucket. In 1997, we won one game and we had no business being in that ball game with them and we pulled off the upset, so I have been around long enough to know that
I was 1-1 playing the games and I lost my last game,” Grider said. “We had a winning record and Westville put the whooping on us, so I tell the kids to go out and do your best at this time and if you can do that, the scoreboard will take care of itself. We look forward to playing on Friday and we will give the best we can offer.”
The game starts at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on WHRK-FM 94.9
North Vermillion at Covington
Time — 7 p.m. Eastern Friday
Records — North Vermillion 5-4 overall, Covington 3-6 overall
Radio — WKZS-FM 103.1
Summary — The Falcons and Trojans battle in a sectional rematch. In week three, North Vermillion won 57-36. Both teams are coming off losses and hope to continue their seasons.
Rochester at Seeger
Time — 7 p.m. Eastern Friday
Records — Rochester 8-1 overall, Seeger 7-2 overall
Summary — The Wabash River Conference champions have a tough opener in sectionals against the Zebras, who have won their last four and scored at least 34 points in each of those games.
Fountain Central at Attica
Time — 7 p.m. Eastern Friday
Records — Fountain Central 3-6 overall, Attica 0-9 overall.
Summary — Another sectional rematch as the Mustangs roll into Attica. Fountain Central beat Parke Heritage 72-38 last week, while the Red Ramblers has scored a total of 43 points for the regular season.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac
Time — 7 p.m. Friday
Records — BHRA 8-0 overall, 4-0 in Vermilion Valley Conference South. HAAP 3-5 overall, 2-2 in Vermilion Valley Conference South.
Summary — The Blue Devils’ path to a undefeated regular season makes its final stop in Hoopeston with BHRA allowing only seven points in the last two games. The Cornjerkers, with their playoff hopes dashed last week, are looking for a last-game highlight.
Salt Fork at Oakwood
Time — Noon Saturday
Radio — WITY-AM 980, WITY-FM 99.5
Records — Salt Fork 5-3 overall, 3-1 in Vermilion Valley Conference South. Oakwood 3-5 overall, 1-3 in Vermilion Valley Conference South.
Summary — The Storm and Comets are both coming off wins. Salt Fork is looking for a more solid playoff position, while the Comets want a strong finish to the first season under Cameron Lee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.