FITHIAN — Cameron Lee was always thinking about coming back to Oakwood High School to coach the football team.
"I had always wanted to come back to coach here," Lee said. "It is something that has been on my mind and when the timing was right, it was something I wanted to get. The job came open and I think we can make work and I have to opportunity to see where this goes"
That dream came into reality Wednesday night, when Lee was voted by the Oakwood School Board as the Comets' new football coach, taking over for Al Craig.
"When coach Craig stepped away, I knew there was a vacancy and I wanted to be involved," Lee said. "I have been involved in the past, so when the vacancy came available this time, I looked at my schedule and looked at things for my family and my family at work and decided that it could be done and I went ahead and applied like everyone else."
Lee is in real estate and also works for an investment firm. He had also been an assistant coach for the 2019 and 2020 seasons, but stepped back this last season.
"We had a lot of fun and success, but I stepped away because me and my wife were having our first kid and I didn't know what was going to happen with my work life because of Covid," Lee said. "At that time, it was the right time to step away and plan what was going to happen. Right now, I am secure in what I am doing and where I am going and I am ready to step into this challenge and handle it."
Lee not only brings his experience from Oakwood from 2008-2012, but also his stint at Illinois State from 2012-2016 and time with the New Orleans Saints, Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens in his pro career.
The first thing for Lee to do is get in contact with his new team, who is coming off a playoff berth under Craig, who left in November.
"I am excited about that part. We are going to start talking to kids and talk to the staff, the AD and principal and see what we can do as far as a strength and conditioning program," Lee said. "We want to get the kids integrated with how things are going to happen now and going forward. We are going to build up the things that is going to be paramount for our success, but the important thing is building up the foundation with strength and conditioning."
Even though Lee only left coaching for a year, the Vermilion Valley Conference expanded in that year and he will be getting a taste of the VVC North for the first time this upcoming season.
"It is not the same conference I grew up playing in or even coaching in two years ago," Lee said. "I am trying to get the lay of the land and talking to people about who these teams are and how we match up. I think it is exciting and change is a good things and I have no problem facing new challenges."
Lee is ready for the challenge and getting the staff to help him should be a pretty easy issue.
"We are a small school with a small program, so I am not going to turn down any help," Lee said. "If you know football and are enthusiastic and go along with what we are doing, you can definitely bring that to the table. Anyone that wants to stay on can. We want to see who can best position ourselves for the season ahead."
