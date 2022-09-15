DANVILLE — If Bryson Perez-Hinton had a dollar for every time that someone told him that he was too short to play quarterback, he could pay for his own college education.
But the 5-foot-7 senior quarterback for the Danville Vikings just laughs it off and then sets out to prove that person wrong.
“I’ve been hearing that my whole life, but doubt is one thing that I’ve learned to ignore,’’ said Perez-Hinton, who started playing quarterback when he was 5 years old. “Sometimes, I use it as motivation but other times, I just remind myself that it’s something that I can’t worry about. I just have to focus on my goal of getting the job done.’’
Danville senior running back/linebacker Tommy Harris Jr. is not only a cousin to Perez-Hinton, but they have always been teammates.
“People are always talking about his height,’’ Harris said. “All I can tell them, ‘don’t underestimate him.’ He has really good feet and he can throw the ball.’’
Perez-Hinton has done both this season for the Vikings. He is fourth on the team in rushing yards with 91 to go along three touchdowns and he has completed just 4-of-16 passes for 34 yards.
“Initially, we were a little hesitant with some of our play calls because of his size,’’ Danville coach Marcus Forrest said. “But as the season has progressed, Bryson has shown that as long as he throws on time, he can get the ball where it needs to go.
“He is actually a really good thrower.’’
And while a lot of people talk about his physical traits when it comes to playing quarterback, no one outside the Danville program can measure his ability to be a leader.
“That’s something both myself and the basketball coach (Durrell Robinson) have talked about. He is a really good leader,’’ Forrest said. “He makes up for a lack of height and even speed with his intelligence and his leadership qualities.
“Bryson is the type of player that can figure out exactly what the coaches want and then he can express to the other players to where they understand it and he holds them accountable for doing it.’’
Danville senior receiver T.J. Lee says that Perez-Hinton has always been a leader since their days of youth football.
“That’s because of how he carries himself on and off the field. He is a leader on and off the field,’’ said Lee.
So where did Perez-Hinton learn to become a leader.
“It started with my parents,’’ said Perez-Hinton, the son of Bryson Hinton and Evan Perez. “They told me that I should always strive to be first in everything I do and I should lead by example. That’s the way I’ve tried to live my whole life.
“At the end of the day, people are always going to see my height as a disadvantage and the second I mess up, that is when they are going to believe it and think that I can’t get the job done.’’
His confidence and leadership qualities have also made him a very good student in the classroom.
“Well, I’m smarter than a sixth grader,’’ Perez-Hinton joked when asked about his grades. “I’m pretty sure that I have a 3.1 grade-point average.’’
Perez-Hinton is hoping to attend Howard University next fall where he plans to major in cinematography and photography.
“There is just something about catching people in there moments,’’ he said. “People don’t last forever but their memories and moments do.’’
While that is a very profound statement from a high school senior, Perez-Hinton admits that he has seen too many people close to him die in his young life.
“That part of my life history is what has driven me to want to make movies and take photos for my career,’’ he said. “I want to be able to tell the stories of other people and capture their moments and memories.’’
But, before Perez-Hinton takes that next step in his life, he is hoping to lead the Vikings back into the IHSA Class 6A playoffs this season.
Danville (2-1) is at home this Friday night against the Bloomington Purple Raiders (2-1) and this Friday is Senior Night.
“This is a big game for us to show that we are playoff-caliber team,’’ said Harris.
The Purple Raiders are led by quarterback Marcus Griffin, who has rushed for 184 yards and passed for 133 yards this season.
“Bloomington is a physical team. They are going to come at us hard,’’ Forrest said. “They have a quarterback that can run and throw.
“Defensively, they like to bring pressure and they have defensive backs that will go get the ball. We are going to have to be able to handle their aggressive defense.’’
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday night at Ned Whitesell Field. The game can also be heard on WDAN-AM 1490.
