Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin senior running back Rhett Harper, shown here trying to get out of the grasp of North Mac junior defensive back Tyler Miller, rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown in his team’s 35-6 victory in the first round. Today, Rhett and the sixth-rated Blue Devils will host the ninth-rated Nashville Hornets in a second-round contest at Payton Moss Field. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.