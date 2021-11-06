BISMARCK — Writer and philosopher George Santayana said “those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Blue Devils knows all too well what happened in 2019 when with the Nashville Hornets coming to Payton Moss Field for an IHSA Class 2A second round playoff game.
Now, are they can they avoid a repeat outcome?
“I remember it a lot,’’ said Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin senior Dawson Dodd. “They took advantage of us.’’
The Hornets came into Vermilion County and left with a 28-14 victory on Nov. 9, 2019. Nashville went on to finish second in the state, losing to Sterling Newman Central Catholic 35-14 in the Class 2A title game in DeKalb.
This year, it’s a very similar scenario with Nashville (9-1 overall) once again making the 3-hour drive for a second-round playoff game against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (10-0 overall).
But Blue Devils head coach Mark Dodd says that his coaching staff learned from its last meeting.
“We studied them before, but we made some mistakes in our preparation,’’ he said. “We get almost a do-over with a lot of the same kids, and hopefully, we, as a staff, do a better job.’’
So, what exactly did they do wrong in 2019?
“Our game plan was to let them hit those short passes, but we didn’t realize how quick they went on offense,’’ Dawson Dodd said.
“We thought they would eventually mess up and throw one to us, but they didn’t,’’ BHRA senior Mason Hackman added. “They kept hitting them and they went down the field on us.’’
And the Hornets did it with a no-huddle offense that didn’t allow the young Blue Devil secondary, that had three sophomores (Dodd, Mason Hackman, Rhett Harper) and freshman (Michael Hackman) a chance to recover.
“Can, we cover their receivers? Two years ago, we really couldn’t,’’ Mark Dodd said. “I’ve got all four of those kids that started in the secondary are still there today. Nashville was really, really talented and we got exposed a little bit.
“They are still real good at receiver and quarterback, and they have a great system. But I don’t have a freshman and three sophomores back there this time.’’
Nashville senior quarterback Kolten Gajewski was 13-of-20 passing for 214 yards in the Hornets playoff victory over Mendon Unity and senior Isaac Turner was his top target with nine receptions for 199 yards.
Additionally, Bis-Henn/Ross-Al adjusted their preparation this week.
“They run fast and they run no huddle,’’ Mark Dodd said. “They are snapping the ball every 15 or 20 seconds. That’s how we are practicing and preparing, because we didn’t do a good job of handling that the last time.’’
While pass coverage and defensive preparation are primary adjustments for the Blue Devils, who were rated No. 6 in the final Associated Press Class 2A Poll, they are not the only ones.
“Not scoring in the second half really hurt us,’’ Mason Hackman said. “If we could have scored in the second half instead of turning the ball over, I feel like it could have been a different game.’’
More succinctly, Dawson Dodd, who has led the Blue Devils to 45.8 scoring average this season, thinks they need to outscore the Hornets, who were rated No. 9 in the final AP Poll.
“We need to score a lot, and do what we can to stop them on defense,’’ he said. “They are probably going to score.’’
So, you want an offensive shootout?
“Sounds good to me,’’ said Dawson Dodd, who has passed for 1,599 yards and 28 touchdowns.
And according to his main target, Mason Hackman, who has 819 receiving yards and 16 touchdown receptions, the BHRA offensive plan actually starts with the running game and senior back Rhett Harper, who went over the 1,000-yard mark in last week’s win over North Mac.
“If we can run the ball successfully, it will make everything easier and it will open up the pass game,’’ Mason Hackman said.
The Hornets ground game is led by senior Connor Gladson, who had 127 rushing yards last Saturday on 19 carries.
Kickoff today at Payton Moss Field is set for 1 p.m. and the game can be heard locally on WRHK-FM 94.9, vermilioncountyfirst.com and wityradio.com. Gates will open at 11 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.